From the End Zone to the Dinner Table: Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods Pledges Vikings Game-Day Donation

Land O'Lakes will donate one ton of food for every Vikings point scored, up to 20 tons, during Vikings–Packers game on Jan. 4

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During this season of giving, Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods and the Minnesota Vikings are teaming up to make a meaningful impact. As part of the upcoming Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 4, Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, the farmer-owned cooperative and dairy food brand known for producing high-quality dairy products like butter and cheese, will donate one ton of food to Second Harvest Heartland for every point scored by the Vikings.

The game-day initiative builds on Land O'Lakes' broader commitment to hunger relief, which includes a recent $1 million investment in food banks and hunger-relief organizations. Together, these efforts aim to help nourish families—especially during the winter months, when food shelves see increased demand and household budgets are often stretched.

"As a farmer-owned cooperative, supporting families and fighting hunger is at the heart of what we do," said Heather Anfang, president of Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods. "With the upcoming Vikings' game on Jan. 4, we're turning points scored into a way to help local families access the food they need—making this game-day about more than just the score."

"At Second Harvest Heartland, we believe when it comes to fighting hunger, we're all in this together," said Sarah Moberg, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. "At a time when many of our neighbors are turning to the hunger relief network for support, having partners like Land O'Lakes and the Minnesota Vikings come together in such a fun and meaningful way helps us shed more light on hunger and get more food to Minnesotans who need it."

The total donation will be determined by the Vikings' final score of the Jan. 4 matchup, with a cap of 20 tons.

For more information about Land O'Lakes and where to find its products, visit landolakes.com.

About Land O'Lakes

Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, a division of Land O'Lakes, Inc., delivers a wide range of innovative, high-quality dairy products, many of which are made with or from milk sourced from member-owned farms. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to flavor, the division produces and markets beloved staples such as rich and creamy butter, cheese, spreads, and specialty dairy ingredients.

Founded in 1921 by 320 Minnesota dairy farmers, Land O'Lakes began as a cooperative built on the belief that farmers are stronger when they work together. Today, it remains a member-owned cooperative, with over 1,200 dairy producers, 500+ ag producers, and 800+ retail owners across all 50 U.S. states and more than 60 countries.

Visit LandOLakes.com for more information.

SOURCE Land O' Lakes