Land O'Lakes and Food Network Champion MacKenzie Smith Share Elevated, Effortless Holiday Hosting Tips for a More Welcoming and Connected Celebration

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are more than just festive menus—it's a time for connection, comfort, and making special memories. To help home cooks create warm and meaningful celebrations with ease, Land O'Lakes® brand, known for producing high-quality butter and cheese, has partnered with Food Network Champion, cookbook author, and viral recipe creator MacKenzie Smith (@grilledcheesesocial). Together, they're sharing simple holiday hosting tips that help bring people together—and ensure more time is spent at the table instead of in the kitchen.

Whether it's a big family dinner or a cozy get-together with close friends, Land O'Lakes offers these elevated, yet achievable, ideas to make hosting feel less stressful and more meaningful:

Give Each Guest a "Micro-Task" to Build Connection, Not Chaos—When hosting, assign each guest a single, small responsibility ahead of time – like slicing bread, pouring welcome drinks, lighting candles, or curating the playlist. Smith explains, "These 'micro-tasks' help everyone feel involved while keeping the kitchen calm and organized. Guests love having a role, and you'll love how much smoother the day flows without last-minute offers to 'help' as you're juggling multiple dishes." Host a Butter Cookie Decorating Station—Turn dessert into a family tradition! Bake classic butter cookies ahead of time, then set up a simple decorating station with bowls of buttercream frosting, royal icing, sprinkles and candy toppers. "It's interactive, fun and keeps kids of all ages laughing together and occupied," Smith says. "And when it comes to buttercream frosting, Land O'Lakes® Butter is the secret to that rich, creamy texture everyone loves." Plan a Recipe Swap—Whether it's a family recipe or a festive favorite, it can spark conversations and create connections around the table. As a fun twist, ask guests to bring a favorite holiday recipe card to exchange. This gives everyone a new dish to try next year and is a heartfelt way to share meaningful traditions. Bake and Make Ahead So You Can Be More Present—Plan for more togetherness by prepping baked goods in advance. Make cookie dough or pie crusts early, freeze them, and pull them out when you're ready to bake. Smith explains, "While I love being in the kitchen, this step makes it less of a chore and allows for more time for visiting with loved ones." And instead of juggling multiple pots and pans, you can also roast veggies, proteins, and even stuffing on sheet pans. This saves you time and that makes cleanup a breeze. Get inspired with more ideas by visiting landolakes.com. Leave a Lasting Impression—Make your holiday gathering extra memorable by sending guests home with more than just leftovers! Let guests curate a simple takeaway gift before hitting the road. Smith suggests mason jars of homemade spice blends, sachets filled with festive scents, or rolls of compound butter made with Land O'Lakes® Butter and herbs. Set out simple packaging like parchment paper, twine and gift tags so everyone can personalize their creations and bring home a little piece of the celebration.

"At Land O'Lakes, we know the holidays are really about bringing people together," said Kim Anderson, Culinary Center Lead of Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods. "A few thoughtful touches—and dependable ingredients—can make hosting feel effortless, and we're proud to help home cooks create celebrations that feel welcoming, memorable and delicious."

MacKenzie Smith added, "I've always trusted Land O'Lakes in my own kitchen, so partnering with them was a very natural fit. Together, we hope to inspire fans to bring more connection to the holiday season and make gatherings truly special."

Land O'Lakes brings the goodness of dairy to your table, offering products made with milk sourced from its member–owned farms. For generations, families have trusted creamy, satisfying Land O Lakes® Butter, Cheese and Spreads to make meals memorable.

