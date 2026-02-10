Nature's Path Love Crunch Granola Celebrates 16 Years by Launching "Sweet 16 Acts of Love" in Partnership with Feed the Children

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path, North America's largest independent organic breakfast brand, is celebrating a sweet milestone for its premium Love Crunch® granola – marking 16 years of love and giving back with "Sweet 16 Acts of Love" throughout the United States.

In partnership with Feed the Children, the Sweet 16 Acts of Love initiative launches during Valentine's week with hands-on volunteer events in 16 U.S. cities and additional Canadian locations, bringing communities together to pack and distribute food to help families that need us the most.

"Love Crunch was founded on the belief that food can be a powerful way to give back, and that same belief has guided our 25-year partnership with Feed the Children," said Arjan Stephens, president, Nature's Path. "By working together, we're able to support families experiencing food insecurity with organic nourishment and community-centered care."

Sixteen years ago, Love Crunch began as a wedding guest favor created by Arjan and his wife, Dr. Rimjhim Duggal Stephens, inspiring generosity – a tradition that continues today through programs like BITE4BITE™ , which donates at least $2 million worth of food annually and to date has donated $57 million worth of organic food to food banks in the U.S. and Canada.

"Love Crunch began as something deeply personal for us," said Dr. Rimjhim Duggal Stephens, health and nutrition strategist, Nature's Path. "At our wedding, Arjan and I asked our guests to give back instead of giving gifts. That simple act of generosity grew into a brand dedicated to spreading love and nourishment. Sixteen years later, that same spirit lives on through giveback initiatives like Sweet 16 Acts of Love."

To date, Nature's Path's partnership with Feed the Children has mobilized more than 135,000 units of specialized aid, including essential organic oatmeal for families recovering from Hurricane Helene and the California wildfires, as well as thousands of cases of baby food and snacks distributed to communities across North America. Through the Sweet 16 Acts of Love initiative, Nature's Path and Feed the Children will build on this impact in 2026 – helping deliver hundreds of thousands more meals to children and their families across the U.S. and Canada.

"At Feed the Children, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to grow and thrive," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Our long-standing partnership with Nature's Path helps make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families. Together, we are building a future where no child goes to bed hungry."

Sweet 16 Acts of Love will bring together volunteers for hands-on service at Feed the Children distribution centers, food bank and charity partners, contribute additional meals to 16 food banks across the U.S., and engage communities in the spirit of giving. Starting at Feed the Children's Oklahoma City headquarters, the initiative brings hands-on volunteering to 16 cities across the U.S., including:

Birmingham, AL

Chandler, AZ

Anaheim, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Denver, CO

Manchester, CT

Fort Myers, FL

Chicago, IL

Elkhart, IN

Boston, MA

Bethlehem, PA

La Vergne, TN

Haltom City, TX

Seattle, WA

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming volunteer opportunities, please visit naturespath.com .

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic .

ABOUT FEED THE CHILDREN

Feed the Children is a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty. For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

