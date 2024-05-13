From the racetrack to road: Racing Optics partners with Tint World® to bring field-tested windshield protection to Jeep® owners

The national Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise is now the official installer for Racing Optics Jeep® Windshield Defense™

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces they are now the official installation partner of Racing Optics' Windshield Defense™ solution for Jeep® enthusiasts.

This partnership not only introduces Racing Optics' leading, removable, multi-layer, industrial-grade windshield protection product to Tint World® customers but ensures the film will be professionally and precisely installed. Jeep® owners choosing Tint World for their installation are also eligible for a $25 rebate.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces they are now the official installation partner of Racing Optics’ Windshield Defense™ solution for Jeep® enthusiasts.

"Jeep® owners are demanding when it comes to protecting their investments from the hazards of off-roading, and Racing Optics' Windshield Defense™ is proven to live up to their expectations," said Tint World founder and CEO Charles Bonfiglio. "Because Tint World is dedicated to providing exceptional service and high-quality products to our customers, this latest addition highlights our commitment to carrying and installing the very best solutions available."

Racing Optics' Windshield Defense™ is the official windshield protection of The IndyCar and IMSA Racing Leagues and is used extensively in the demanding environment of NASCAR™ and Motocross. Windshield Defense™ is constructed using multiple removable layers of optical-grade materials that provide distortion-free vision. Drivers also benefit from the material's UV protection.

Tint World currently offers Windshield Defense™ for Jeep® Wranglers TJ, JK, and JL and the Jeep® Gladiator JT. It will later expand to include other popular models, such as the Ford Bronco, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and Grenadier, to name a few.

"Our rugged multi-layer film technology, forged in the heat of motorsport competition, offers unmatched protection and visibility," said Chris Colton, Head of Product Engineering at Racing Optics. "By partnering with Tint World, we now have the confidence that even more Jeep® enthusiasts around the country will enjoy professionally-installed windshield protection and greater safety during their off-road – and daily – adventures."

Tint World customer purchasing Windshield Defense™ for their Jeep® can register for their rebate here: https://racingopticsjeep.com/installation/windshield-defense-rebate-program/

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World