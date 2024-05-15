Tint World® continues to grow automotive styling service with 12th California location

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise announces the opening of Tint World San Rafael, delivering premium aftermarket services to the northern Bay Area

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, the leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in San Rafael, California, the fast-growing franchise's 12th store in the Golden State.

Tint World San Rafael, owned and operated by Janet Liang, offers a comprehensive selection of high-quality automotive styling and performance services, including window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings, and professional detailing.

"Drivers and automotive enthusiasts in California have proven their trust in the world-class services Tint World delivers," Liang said. "Tint World is the one-stop shop for customers who recognize our convenience and value in addition to the high-quality products we offer from all the top brands. The passion of our customers and the unbeatable franchise systems and support that Tint World provides its franchisees are what separate us from the competition."

Tint World San Rafael is located at 721 E. Francisco Boulevard, San Rafael, California 94901. To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about services provided by Tint World San Rafael, call (415) 458-6480 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/san-rafael-166/.

"Janet has hit the ground running in San Rafael," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "She's shown a commitment to the Tint World model and quickly connected with the automotive community in the Bay Area. We're proud to welcome her to the Tint World family and look forward to seeing her continue to thrive and grow the brand."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World