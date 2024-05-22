Tint World® continues Georgia expansion with 10th location

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise opens new store in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Tint World Stone Mountain, owned and operated by David Dinh, offers a comprehensive lineup of automotive styling and performance services, including window tint, paint protection films, ceramic coatings, audio and video systems and professional detailing.

"I can't wait to introduce Tint World's superior styling products and services to the Stone Mountain area," Dinh said. "The franchise is known for being the best in the industry, and that passion and experience is one of the things that drew me to Tint World in the first place. They've got an amazing franchise system in place that will help me do what I love and be successful at it."

Tint World Stone Mountain, located at 5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Ste 1050, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087, serves Stone Mountain, Snellville, Lilburn, Tucker, Conyers, Norcross, Loganville and Redan, Georgia.

To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about services provided by Tint World Stone Mountain, call 404-224-9822 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ga/stone-mountain-120/.

"Tint World has had a strong showing in Georgia, and I expect that trend to continue with the Stone Mountain location," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "David is enthusiastic and 100% committed to making this location a success. He's going to make an excellent addition to the Tint World family, and I look forward to seeing this location grow."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(800) 767-8468

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

