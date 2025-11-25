From Tradition to Tomorrow: PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital Celebrates 140 Years of Excellence

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital proudly marks 140 years of providing compassionate, high-quality healthcare to the Los Angeles community.

Founded in November 1885 by Sister Mary Wood, the hospital has grown from a nine-bed facility into a leading medical institution known for innovation, excellence, and a steadfast commitment to patient care.

Over the decades, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital has grown alongside the medical advancements and vibrant expansion of Downtown Los Angeles. The first open heart surgery performed in the hospital was on December 9, 1959. The hospital was among only four hospitals in the United States to receive a grant to establish an intensive care unit in 1961. In 1986, it made medical history with the nation's first live birth from a frozen embryo.

While the hospital's location has moved throughout Downtown Los Angeles over the years, a major milestone came in 1913 when it merged with Columbia Hospital and relocated to its current site. New facilities were completed in 1927, followed by an expansion in 1953 to accommodate more than 400 patients. The current hospital building opened in 1976, with the Medical Office Building added in 1981 and the Wilshire Medical Office Building opening in 2018.

In 2019, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital joined PIH Health, a growing Southern California nonprofit healthcare network. The acquisition enabled PIH Health to grow to 7,100 full-time employees, three hospitals totaling 1,130 licensed beds, and 31 outpatient clinics across the region.

Today, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital is a 408-bed facility serving more than 48,000 patients each year, where more than 1,400 babies are born annually. The facility now offers comprehensive programs and services, including heart care (cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery), women's health (obstetrics, gynecology, neonatal intensive care, and gynecologic oncology), breast care, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, oncology, digestive diseases, kidney stone treatment, and more.

PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital remains a pillar of the Los Angeles medical community, and maintains the compassionate, patient-centered care that continues to define the hospital's mission today. "Generations of Angelenos have relied on the hospital for live saving treatments, specialized care, and emergency services," said PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Irena Zuanic DHA MSN RN. "We look forward to building on that legacy and continuing to make a positive impact for even more generations to come."

For more information on PIH Health, please visit PIHHealth.org

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 31 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care, and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

SOURCE PIH Health