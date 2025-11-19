PIH Health Now Offering Innovative Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve Procedure for Patients with Severe COPD and Emphysema

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health Whittier Hospital is now offering the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve procedure, a breakthrough minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or severe emphysema.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3.8% of U.S. adults aged 18 and older live with COPD, and 1.6% live with emphysema. COPD is currently the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, underscoring the urgent need for innovative treatment options that improve both lung function and quality of life.

The Zephyr Valve provides new hope for patients who struggle with daily activities—such as walking or even getting dressed—due to severely compromised lung function. The procedure allows air to flow only into the healthier parts of the lungs, giving patients the ability to breathe more easily and experience a significant improvement in quality of life.

"This procedure represents a major step forward in the treatment of advanced COPD and emphysema," said Alfredo Castellanos MD, PIH Health Pulmonologist. "By placing small one-way valves into the most damaged areas of the lung, we can redirect airflow to the healthier lobes, helping patients breathe more comfortably without the need for major surgery or a lung transplant."

Previously, patients with these advanced lung conditions often had limited treatment options—typically a lobectomy (removal of diseased lung tissue) or a lung transplant.

The Zephyr Valve offers a minimally invasive alternative, similar to a bronchoscopy, with benefits including:

Improved breathing and exercise capacity

Less blood loss compared to traditional surgery

Shorter recovery times and hospital stays

Faster return to work or normal daily activities

Overall better quality of life

By offering this state-of-the-art procedure, PIH Health joins the ranks of major academic medical centers currently performing the Zephyr Valve treatment, bringing this advanced technology closer to home for patients in the Whittier community and surrounding areas.

"This innovation aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care using the latest advancements in medical technology," added Dr. Castellanos. "It's exciting to see how this procedure can truly transform lives."

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact the PIH Health Pulmonology Department at 562.789.5470. To learn more about PIH Health Respiratory and Pulmonary Care services and offerings, visit PIHHealth.org/Respiratory.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 31 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

