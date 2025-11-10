PIH Health Awarded 2025 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized PIH Health and PIH Health Physicians as 2025 Digital Health Most Wired recipients. The Digital Health Most Wired Survey is an internationally recognized benchmarking program that honors excellence in digitally enabled healthcare.

PIH Health was awarded Certified Level 8 for Acute Care settings, recognizing all three hospitals—

PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

PIH Health Physicians also received a Certified Level 7 for Ambulatory settings.

"We are honored to be recognized again by CHIME with the Digital Health Most Wired Award," said Jason Fischer, PIH Health Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Operations, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital. "Earning this distinction for the 12th consecutive year reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care. By continually advancing our digital capabilities, we're empowering our teams to deliver safe, seamless, and connected experiences for our patients and the communities we serve."

Among the more than 50,000 facilities represented, PIH Health ranked above peers in key focus areas including clinical quality and safety, analytics and data management, cybersecurity, population health, infrastructure, patient engagement, and innovation. The survey evaluates the adoption maturity, outcomes, and value of technology integration across healthcare organizations at all stages of digital maturity—from early phase digitization to advanced transformation.

As healthcare organizations continue to face complex challenges in rising cybersecurity threats, evolving care models, workforce shortages, and budget constraints, the need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent. Over the next several decades, emerging technologies will revolutionize care delivery in fundamental ways. Innovations powered by interoperable data, artificial intelligence, and secure digital infrastructure are poised to redefine the digital health landscape. Navigating this evolution will require sustained commitment and a clear, strategic roadmap.

The Digital Health Most Wired survey serves as a comprehensive evaluation and digital maturity report card for healthcare organizations across the globe. As success in digital transformation increasingly influences the quality and accessibility of care, this recognition program reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reshape the future of healthcare. This achievement extends beyond information technology to every area of the enterprise, symbolizing a collective commitment to advancing health and the delivery of care through strategic digital initiatives.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 31 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 3,000 individual members in 58 countries and two U.S. territories and 200 CHIME Foundation healthcare IT business and professional service firm members, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs, and advocate for the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit ChimeCentral.org.

SOURCE PIH Health