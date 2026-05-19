Sargento Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month with National Workplace Recognitions

National recognitions from Newsweek and Forbes highlight Sargento's people-first culture and commitment to employee well-being

PLYMOUTH, Wis., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sargento is highlighting recent national honors from Newsweek and Forbes that recognize the company's commitment to employee well-being, workplace culture and mental health support.

Sargento Headquarters in Plymouth, WI

Sargento has been named one of by America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026 Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group for the third consecutive year. The recognition is based on publicly available data and a confidential nationwide employee survey, evaluating organizations that prioritize mental health, psychological safety, and sustainable workplace practices.

"My grandfather Leonard Gentine, who founded our company, had a saying to 'treat people like family.' We've held to his belief because we know that our employees are what makes Sargento," said Louie Gentine, Chairman and CEO of Sargento. "As a family-owned company, we're committed to creating an environment where our employees are respected and supported both personally and professionally."

In October 2025, Sargento was also recognized with an honorable mention for the 2025 Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace, further reinforcing the company's dedication to creating a psychologically healthy work environment. The award is part of an employer recognition program led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Luv u Project.

"At Sargento, employee well-being isn't a single program, it's part of how we operate every day," said Doug Pelletiere, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. "From benefits like our on-site Health and Wellness Centers, which we opened more than a decade ago, employees have access to mental health professionals. We also offer digital resources for our employees and their loved ones who may need more immediate access to mental health support and prevention."

Sargento was also named to Forbes' 2026 America's Best Midsize Employers list, which recognizes 500 companies nationwide.

The ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, is based on an independent survey of employees who were asked to evaluate their employers across key factors including work environment, compensation, benefits, and opportunities for advancement. The methodology also incorporates insights from employees' broader industry perspectives, creating a comprehensive view of organizations that consistently deliver strong workplace experiences.

These recognitions reflect Sargento's long-standing commitment to building a workplace based on its unique, people-first culture. The company's core values such as Mutual Support, Humor and Fun, and Ethics, have nurtured the Sargento Family for three generations. With these beliefs, Sargento continues to invest in its employees as a core part of its long-term success. That commitment is reflected in the company's 2025 annual employee survey yielded best-in-class results where 84% of employees said they would recommend Sargento as a great place to work and 85% said they are proud to work for the company.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and $1.7 billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

SOURCE Sargento