From VMX to what's next: how NAVC is leading the future of animal health

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As VMX 2026 wrapped, one theme ultimately defined the world's largest veterinary conference: care. While the five-day meeting and expo (Jan. 17-21) delivered cutting-edge education, product innovation and industry-defining conversations, VMX ultimately reinforced a deeper truth: advancing animal health begins with caring for the people, communities and the profession behind it.

Caring for pets

At their core, veterinary healthcare teams exist to elevate the care animals receive every day. This year's conference brought together almost 29,000 attendees to learn from nearly 600 expert speakers across 1,300 hours of continuing education sessions and workshops. Veterinary professionals gained practical and cross-disciplinary insights they can take back to their clients, clinics, classrooms and communities. In the Expo Hall, attendees were introduced to the latest diagnostic tools, medicines and nutritional advances aimed to improve animal care for years to come.

"VMX is the launchpad for everything that is going to happen in the animal healthcare industry for 2026 and beyond," said NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer Dana Varble, DVM, CAE. "New products, procedures and science are traditionally debuted at VMX. This is the place where veterinary teams converge to learn, expand their skills and return home better prepared to care for pets and animals of all species."

Caring for communities

Care at VMX extends well beyond the show floor. NAVC, in partnership with U.S. Hunger , hosted a service event to give back to the Central Florida community. In 2025, an estimated 3.2 million Floridians, including over 800,000 children, experienced food insecurity. Over 5,000 volunteers, including VMX attendees and NAVC staff and leadership, gathered to pack more than one million healthy meals in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"While VMX is about connections, it's also about giving back. NAVC calls Orlando home, and it's our privilege to support the local community in a multitude of ways," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "As NAVC continues to grow globally, we remain intentional about showing up locally through service, partnerships and economic investment."

VMX also reinforces a culture of philanthropy across the veterinary profession through NAVC Gives , an initiative established to recognize and support individuals, groups and organizations around the world that have made a significant difference in the lives of veterinary professionals and animals. Every year at VMX, NAVC Gives announces its Marquee Award winner, honoring an organization that made a profound contribution over the last year to the veterinary profession and well-being of animals.

For 2026, Doney Coe Pet Clinic was named the NAVC Gives Marquee Award winner. Doney Coe Pet Clinic provides essential veterinary care – often at no cost – to members of the Seattle community who are experiencing homelessness or other financial barriers. The clinic relies heavily on volunteers and provides real-world experience to veterinary students through its partnership with Washington State University. As part of its recognition, NAVC Gives awarded the Doney Coe Pet Clinic $25,000 to further its mission to improve access to care in the local community. These efforts reflect the profession's commitment to service and the belief that caring for animals and people go hand in hand.

Caring for the veterinary healthcare team

VMX 2026 also emphasized care for veterinary professionals, recognizing the importance of sustainability, wellness and long-term success. Throughout the week, attendees engaged in experiences designed to support balance and resilience. This included enjoying a Zen Garden, meditation areas and wellness activities like goat yoga to help professionals unwind and make the most of their time in Orlando.

The Clinic Champions program , developed by NAVC in 2021, shines a light on the veterinary nurses and technicians who make a positive impact on their clients, patients, coworkers and greater community every day. For 2025, Eli Olind, LVT was named Clinic Champion of the Year, earning this distinction for his tireless advocacy for veterinary technicians in the state of Montana and exemplary care for small and large animals in his community. Read more about Eli's journey to becoming Clinic Champion of the Year.

VMX also celebrated industry marketing and communications excellence through the VETTY awards , recognizing outstanding marketing efforts, and throughout the Expo Hall, where outstanding booths were honored for their creativity, educational components and meaningful engagement.

Caring for the profession's future

Investing in the next generation of veterinarians remains a cornerstone of VMX. This year, the conference highlighted veterinary scholarships, as well as student and technician-focused programming designed to support the full veterinary care team.

NAVC's deep commitment to elevating veterinary professionals extends beyond North America. This is demonstrated through two NAVC scholarship programs – the Dr. Colin F. Burrows International Scholarship and the Dr. Earl H. Rippie Veterinary Nurse Leadership Scholarship. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must currently be working in the profession, demonstrate a passion for learning, possess proven leadership skills and have the recommendation of other veterinary healthcare team professionals. Scholarship recipients receive an all-expenses paid trip to VMX, including a complementary Hands-on Workshop, networking opportunities with the NAVC Board of Directors and VIP access to special events. For 2026, the NAVC scholarship winners are:

Colin F. Burrows International Scholarship

Krishna Adhikari, BVSc & AH, MVSc, Nepal

Valeria Ximena Chavez Padilla, BVM, Peru

Cecilia Wairimu Njoroge, BVM, MVS, Kenya - AFSCAN (ProSalus)

Dr. Earl H. Rippie Veterinary Nurse Leadership Scholarship

Gary Fitzgerald, RVT, Australia

Mariel Hendricks, MVEd, RVTg, FVTE, Indiana

Megan Richie, CVT, VTS (Surgery), Florida

Pathway initiatives such as blendVET's Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine® event also took place during VMX, where more than 100 K-12 students from Tampa, Miami, and the greater Orlando area received hands-on veterinary training. Launched at VMX in 2023, Believe and Belong events are now hosted across the country, with VMX 2026 marking the 20th event and reaching over 1,000 students since its inception.

The veterinary community networking and educational opportunities don't stop at VMX. Additional NAVC programs like NAVC HiVE celebrate and elevate veterinary nurses, technicians, practice managers and support staff. With the next event set for March 21–22, 2026, in Covington, KY, HiVE events focus on clinical skills, career and professional growth, and personal development. From mentorship moments to peer-driven discussions, NAVC continues to build a stronger, more connected veterinary workforce equipped to champion care at every level.

That commitment to the future was echoed during the VMX Closing Ceremony, which featured Dr. Terrance Ferguson and Dr. Vernard L. Hodges from Nat Geo's Critter Fixers: Country Vets. Both longtime VMX participants, Dr. Ferguson and Dr. Hodges attended their first conference in 1995 and over the last 20 years, have grown a thriving business, mentored thousands of students and are deeply committed to investing in the next generation of veterinary professionals. Their personal stories underscored the importance of representation, reminding attendees to never give up and to always remember their "why" for becoming a veterinary professional, bringing the event to a powerful close.

While VMX 2026 has ended, the innovations, insights and connections sparked during the event will continue shaping animal health well into the future. NAVC is proud to lead the profession forward and help cultivate the next chapter of veterinary care. Registration is already open for VMX 2027. Click here for details.

VMX 2206 Recap Video

