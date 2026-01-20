LIVE FROM VMX 2026: Innovation, Energy and Breakthrough Diagnostics Take Over Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Convention Center is buzzing as nearly 30,000 veterinary professionals, innovators and animal health companies from over 85 countries converge for VMX 2026 , the world's largest veterinary conference. From continuing education to real-time product launches, VMX is where the ideas, tools and breakthroughs shaping the future of animal health are happening now. Hosted by NAVC , this annual show helps shape the $100 billion global pet care market.

This year's theme, World Classic: Champions of Care, kicked off with a high-energy opening ceremony featuring Hollywood icon John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt tribute to his dog, Peanut, and thanked veterinarians "for injecting life into care with kindness," setting a tone of passion and purpose for the show. NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill echoed that message saying, "VMX is designed to celebrate the continuing work of veterinary professionals worldwide—the people who never stop advancing care for animals."

Industry-leading brands fill the Expo Hall, featuring over 750 exhibitors spanning diagnostics, software, medical devices, nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. As the first veterinary conference of the year, well-known household brand names utilize VMX as a launchpad for new product releases and innovations for the year ahead. Fresh from the show floor, preventive care is taking center stage, with early cancer detection drawing particular attention through non-invasive urine tests and in-clinic blood screening. Together, these diagnostic tools signal a broader shift toward faster, more accessible testing inside the clinic.

Other preventive care products dive into the prevalence of oral health conditions in pets. Advancements include a newly patented canine oral gel compound to address the root causes of periodontal biofilm disease with a single topical treatment. Next-generation dental diagnostic software to analyze feline dental x-rays and rapidly predict feline dental fractures, disease, and bone changes. Together, these developments reinforce a broader shift toward earlier intervention and more informed care decisions for pets.

Beyond the Expo Hall, educational sessions are exploring integrative approaches that combine conventional care with evidence-informed research, from acupuncture on zoo penguins to utilizing herbal therapies to support positive health outcomes for dogs and cats. These sessions underscore a growing trend toward integrative medicine, overall wellness and preventive care, mirroring developments in human healthcare, and giving veterinarians more tools to keep pets healthy and thriving.

There's still more to come this week at VMX 2026. Attendees will continue exploring the New Product Gallery and major product launches shaping the future of veterinary care. The Pet Pitch Competition spotlighted the next wave of startups, with Fearless Paws, founded by Dr. Katie Gray, DVM, as the first-place winner. Fearless Paws is on a mission to provide veterinarians and pet owners innovative tools to improve pet health and wellness, including its Split Up Scale, a portable, lightweight pet weight scale designed for ease of use with animals of all sizes. The front-runners were showcased in the VMX Startup Circle, giving emerging businesses a platform to present their products and solutions directly to veterinary professionals and practice decision-makers. VMX also features live entertainment, community service initiatives, and more than 1,300 hours of continuing education, making it a must-attend event for the profession.

However, VMX isn't just for veterinarians. While VMX drives innovation for veterinary professionals, the breakthroughs showcased here ultimately touch pets and their families everywhere. Each January, the ideas and innovations shared at VMX help shape new trends, influence how veterinarians champion care for animals, and ultimately help them provide smarter, faster and more effective care. Stay tuned, as VMX remains the launchpad of veterinary innovation for the future.

About NAVC

