Paving a path for future veterinary medical professionals

NAVC receives Zoetis Foundation grant, fueling its mission to support aspiring animal healthcare students

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVC has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Zoetis Foundation , marking a significant step toward helping advance students interested in pursuing careers in veterinary medicine. The funding will enable NAVC to strengthen its support of the Believe & Belong in Veterinary Medicine ® pathway program, deepening its impact to provide resources, education and opportunities to support the next generation of animal healthcare professionals. This includes bringing the Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine® program to new cities, hosting more events throughout the year and developing virtual touchpoints to increase access to content for parents and students.

As a longtime sponsor, NAVC proudly supports the Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine® program in its mission to introduce middle and high school students to the field of veterinary medicine. Since 2023, the program has reached over 1,000 students across the United States and Canada. With the additional support from the Zoetis Foundation, Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine® can expand its ability to shape and prepare future veterinary medical professionals both in person and virtually. This includes VETtalks, an on-demand virtual learning program that gives parents insight into veterinary medicine and how they can support their child's interest in the field.

"Through our Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine events, we are able to connect students with professionals already in the field. This creates unique interactions and opportunities of mentorship that many young people would not otherwise have access to," said Dr. Niccole Bruno, founder and executive director of blendVET Foundation. "The generous support from NAVC and The Zoetis Foundation will empower us to scale our work to a national level. Our goal is to expand into new cities, create sustainable mentorship pipelines, and provide students - who may not see themselves reflected in veterinary medicine - with the exposure, guidance and encouragement needed to thrive in this field. NAVC and The Zoetis Foundation are not only investing in students, but they are investing in the future of veterinary medicine."

The Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine® program not only provides students with immersive, real-world training in an array of veterinary specialties, but participants also earn a certificate for six hours of education. During the event, students have the chance to ask questions and get career advice from practicing veterinary professionals. These individuals often become mentors for students, providing guidance and support along their journey to a fulfilling career in veterinary medicine.

"NAVC is the leading provider of continuing education for the veterinary community. And while this is core to our mission, so is nurturing the next generation of animal healthcare professionals," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "Working with the Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine program gives NAVC the opportunity to interact with aspiring veterinary students from across the country."

The Zoetis Foundation is committed to advancing care for animals through grants that support the veterinary and farming profession. To achieve this, The Foundation is focused on three key priorities: Education, Well-being, and Livelihoods. The grant awarded to NAVC for the Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine® program is for the area of education to help drive a more inclusive veterinary community and broader access to training.

"Empowering the next generation of veterinary professionals is integral to the future of animal health," said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, executive vice president, Corporate Affairs and president of the Zoetis Foundation. "The Zoetis Foundation is pleased to support meaningful opportunities that give youth exposure to veterinary careers and mentorship — fostering future leaders and strengthening a profession prepared to meet the demands of tomorrow."

To learn more about upcoming Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine® events, visit https://www.blendvetfoundation.org/youth-pathways . The program is always looking for volunteers and mentors to help shape the future of veterinary medicine.

About NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

About Zoetis Foundation

The Zoetis Foundation's mission is to care for those who care for animals—supporting veterinary professionals and livestock farmers to build a better world. Since 2021, the Foundation has distributed $35 million in grants to support education, well-being and livelihoods in the veterinary and livestock professions in addition to supporting humanitarian aid and a matching gifts program. The Foundation's grantmaking priorities include empowering the next generation of leaders in animal health, supporting mental health and resilience in the workforce, and advancing opportunities for thriving livelihoods in animal husbandry. To learn more about the Foundation, please visit: www.zoetisfoundation.org .

About blendVET Foundation

The blendVET Foundation creates hands-on opportunities for K–12 students to explore veterinary medicine through immersive learning experiences, mentorship, and resources for students, families, and schools. Through in-person pathway events, VETtalks virtual programming, and parent-focused resources, students and their support networks gain real-world insights, skills development, and early-career exploration in veterinary medicine. Since 2023, the program has engaged more than 1,200 students in considering veterinary careers and has contributed to strengthening the future veterinary workforce globally. To learn more, visit blendvetfoundation.org.

