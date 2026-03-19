From WetBrush to Goody: Beauty By Imagination Expands Partnership With Barrett Distribution Centers

FRANKLIN, Mass., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty By Imagination (BBI), a leading hair care company with a diverse brand portfolio, has expanded its partnership with Barrett Distribution Centers by transitioning fulfillment for its Goody brand. With this addition, Barrett now manages fulfillment for all of BBI's U.S. brands.

Barrett Distribution Centers and Beauty By Imagination (BBI) announce the expansion of their long-standing third-party logistics partnership, now supporting fulfillment for the Goody brand across BBI’s U.S. portfolio. The Barrett Distribution Centers team celebrates the successful go-live of Goody operations at Barrett’s Memphis campus, supporting eCommerce and retail fulfillment for Beauty By Imagination’s growing brand portfolio.

"Collaborating with Barrett has been a true partnership, allowing us to realize substantial operational savings through data-driven processes and technical innovation," said Vasanthi Iyer, COO of BBI. "Drawing on my engineering background, I value their commitment to efficiency and continuous improvement, leveraging advanced solutions to optimize our supply chain."

BBI, headquartered in Commack, N.Y., is home to brands including WetBrush, Ouidad, Curls, Bio Ionic and Goody. Barrett first partnered with BBI in 2019 with the WetBrush brand and has since expanded to support additional brands across its portfolio.

"Barrett has truly delivered where it matters most — on-time performance, cost control and inventory accuracy," said Michael Coppi, senior vice president of supply chain at BBI. "Their willingness to collaborate has been instrumental in helping us scale our business and reduce costs across our warehouse operations, from receiving and kitting to eCommerce and B2B," Coppi added. "It's rare to find a partner as reliable and committed to our success as Barrett. Their dedication, collaboration and hard work have had a substantial impact on our operations."

"Adding the Goody brand is a major milestone in our partnership with BBI," said Brian Molnar, general manager at Barrett. "Our shared focus on operational excellence, cost savings and continuous improvement has fueled growth for both organizations. This expansion reinforces our belief that doing right by the client is the best way to grow."

This expansion builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies.

"We are proud to play a role in supporting BBI's growth over our six-year partnership," said Adam Robertson, vice president of customer experience at Barrett. "Above all, we are proud of the 'one team' approach Barrett and BBI have built together. Our collaborative approach to continuous improvement will continue to drive shared success."

Goody, known for its wide range of hair care accessories, is now live in Barrett's Memphis region, where the company operates a campus of eCommerce fulfillment centers supported by automation and robotics-driven picking solutions.

About Goody

Goody is a trusted innovator in hair accessories and styling tools. It is renowned for its iconic Ouchless® hair elastics, Snap & Go™ clips, claw clips, brushes and other styling essentials designed to deliver gentle yet reliable performance. Available at major retailers such as CVS, Walmart, Target, Amazon, Sally Beauty and Albertsons, Goody is celebrated as the No. 1 brand in Ouchless® styles and continues to lead with breakthrough damage-free designs.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement, and direct access to senior leadership decision-makers. As a member of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.