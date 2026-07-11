FROM YOUNGSTAR TO GRAND SLAM CHAMPION: LINDA NOSKOVÁ CONQUERS WIMBLEDON

LINDA NOSKOVÁ CLAIMS HER FIRST GRAND SLAM TITLE AT WIMBLEDON

Rado proudly congratulates its YoungStar tennis ambassador Linda Nosková on winning Wimbledon, capturing her first Grand Slam title and achieving a milestone that reflects years of talent, determination and relentless dedication. The victory at the All England Club represents a defining moment for the young Czech athlete. After years of remarkable performances and continuous progression, Nosková has transformed immense potential into one of the biggest achievements in the sport.

On her way to the title, Linda first defeated Marta Kostyuk (UKR), World No. 12, in the semifinals before overcoming Czech Karolína Muchová (CZE), World No. 10, in the final to claim the most prestigious trophy of her career.

A BREAKTHROUGH MOMENT ON TENNIS' BIGGEST STAGE

Winning Wimbledon is the culmination of a journey that began long before Linda Nosková emerged on the professional circuit. As a junior, she quickly established herself among the world's most promising players, reaching World No. 5 in the junior rankings in 2021 and winning the French Open girls' singles title that same year. Her rapid rise continued as she broke into the WTA Top 100 at just 17 years old, confirming her status as one of tennis' brightest young talents. Today, that potential has been fully realised and her Wimbledon triumph firmly establishes her among the elite of the sport.

A REMARKABLE SEASON

Nosková's Grand Slam success follows an exceptional run of form throughout the season. In recent months, she reached the semifinals at Indian Wells, lifted the trophy at the prestigious Berlin tournament and entered the WTA Top 10 for the first time. Each result reflected a growing maturity, confidence and consistency against the strongest competitors in the world. Her performances have demonstrated not only her exceptional talent, but also her ability to deliver under pressure on the sport's biggest stages.

"We are extremely proud of Linda and this remarkable milestone in her career. Her first Wimbledon title is the result of years of dedication, perseverance and hard work. Since joining the Rado YoungStar family, she has consistently embodied the passion, determination and pursuit of excellence that define champions. We warmly congratulate her on this remarkable achievement and look forward to supporting her as she continues to inspire and shape the next chapters of her extraordinary journey." – Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW CHAPTER

While Wimbledon represents her first Grand Slam title, Linda Nosková's story is only just beginning. Still at the start of her career, she continues to inspire tennis fans around the world with her talent, fearless attitude and unwavering determination to push boundaries. Today, Rado celebrates a new Wimbledon champion and congratulates Linda Nosková on a victory that confirms her place among the very best in women's tennis.

ABOUT RADO

Driven by a relentless pioneering spirit and the belief that "If we can imagine it, we can make it. And if we can make it, we will," Rado has redefined Swiss horology since 1917. As the Master of Materials, the brand leads the way in high-tech ceramic, transforming innovation into a defining element of modern watchmaking and a signature expression of its identity. Blending advanced materials with bold and distinctive design language, Rado creates timepieces that unite precision, durability, and eternal beauty.

ABOUT RADO X TENNIS

For more than 40 years, Rado and tennis have shared common values: precision, resilience, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Crafted in high-tech ceramic, Rado's contemporary timepieces embody the strength, individuality and determination demonstrated by the world's best athletes.

Since entering the world of tennis in 1985, Rado has been a dedicated partner of the sport. Today, the brand serves as Official Timekeeper at several prestigious ATP and WTA tournaments, including the Los Cabos Open, Abierto Mexicano in Acapulco, BMW Open in Munich, Erste Bank Open in Vienna, EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, Swiss Indoors Basel and the Dallas Open.

LINDA'S WATCH: R27083722 True Square Automatic Open Heart Sparkling

MOVEMENT: Rado caliber R734, automatic, 25 jewels, 3 hands

Open heart, circular grain decoration, Côtes de Genève movement holder

80-hour power reserve, antimagnetic Nivachron™ hairspring, adjusted in 5 positions

CASE: Flat sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both faces

Water-resistant to 5 bar (50 meters)

Polished plasma high-tech ceramic case and crown, monobloc construction, sandblasted titanium case back with sapphire crystal

DIAL: Rhodium-colored sparkling diamond powder-like decoration, yellow gold-colored bevels

Jubilé, 12 diamonds, 125/130, Top Wesselton, VS-SI, full cut, 0.096 carat

SOURCE The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc. - Rado Division