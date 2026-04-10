Rado Celebrates 40 Years of High-Tech Ceramic with Anniversary Edition of the Integral

"High-tech ceramic embodies everything Rado stands for: exceptional design, remarkable durability, and a smooth, silky touch that feels like an extension of the wearer. This Anniversary Edition is a reminder of what makes Rado unique, the courage to imagine, the determination to experiment, and the mastery to transform visionary ideas into timeless design. As we have always believed, if we can imagine it, we can make it. And if we can make it, we will," said Adrian Bosshard, CEO of RADO.

The debut of the Anniversary Edition serves not only as the unveiling of an exceptional timepiece but also as a commemoration of a defining milestone in Rado's legacy. To celebrate this milestone, Rado will host an exclusive, invitation-only event in New York in partnership with Time+Tide— the global watch platform that seamlessly blends editorial authority with a curated retail experience. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the Anniversary Edition firsthand while celebrating four decades of design and material innovation.

The global celebration will unfold through a series of events across key markets, beginning in Switzerland on April 10, where a select group will experience an exclusive tour of the high-tech ceramic production process at Comadur.

Timeless Elegance: The Integral

First introduced in 1986, the Rado Integral was the first watch collection to combine high-tech ceramic with a seamless case-and-bracelet design. Originally launched as the DiaStar Anatom, it was renamed Integral in 1988. The collection is defined by its clean lines, sapphire crystal, and integrated construction. Over the time, the Integral has evolved with new materials and technologies while maintaining the elegance and durability that define Rado. The Integral continues to exemplify Rado's mastery of materials and commitment to design excellence.

About Rado: Master of Materials

Rado is a Swiss watch brand founded in 1917 in Lengnau, Switzerland. Recognized for its innovative design and visionary use of revolutionary materials to create some of the world's most durable watches. Only the best materials are approved to produce Rado watches. Over the years, Rado has introduced several innovations, including scratch-resistant watches in 1962 and pioneering the high-tech ceramic in watchmaking beginning in the 1980s. Today, Rado continues to develop timepieces that combine durability, comfort, and modern design, earning international recognition for its work in industrial design.

About High-Tech Ceramic

High-tech ceramic truly embodies Rado's experience and status as Master of Materials. Not only is it a material of astonishing durability, with remarkable scratch-resistant characteristics, but it is also beautifully light and silky to touch, with the ability to quickly match a wearer's body temperature, so it feels like an extension of themselves. That's why we say, 'Feel it!'

High-tech ceramic was first introduced by Rado in 1986 following extensive research and development and can only be produced under exacting conditions. The process starts with extremely pure and finely calibrated mineral powders of zirconium oxide, which are mixed with a specially developed plastic carrier medium and injected into precision moulds at pressures of around 1,000 bar. The moulds are baked, then allowed to cool and the plastic carrier agent dissolved chemically. The ceramic forms are then heated again, this time to 1,450°C. This precisely controlled sintering stage causes powdered particles to fuse together, resulting in a density and hardness that far exceeds regular ceramic. The reward is a material that stands at 1,250 on the Vickers scale and which can be machined and finished, using diamond tools, ready to be assembled into a Rado timepiece.

Integral 40-Year Anniversary Edition: A Timepiece That Defies Time

To mark the 40th anniversary of its iconic Integral timepiece Rado is proud to introduce a new special Anniversary Edition, a tribute to the pioneering 1986 model that started it all. This anniversary edition reinterprets the signature codes of the original Integral, while elevating it with the latest innovations in Rado's materials. It is both a celebration of heritage and a clear continuation of our journey toward the future.

Key Features include:

Polished black high-tech ceramic middle links bracelet in polished yellow gold-coloured PVD-coated stainless steel

Special engraving: SINCE 1986, ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Polished yellow gold-coloured PVD-coated stainless-steel case

Black vertical brushed dial with Super-LumiNova® hands

Polished stainless steel 3-fold clasp

28.0 x 39.8 x 7.3 (WxLxH in mm) dimensions

SOURCE The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc. - Rado Division