RADO DEBUTS AS OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER FOR THE NEXO DALLAS OPEN

LENGNAU, Switzerland, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rado is confirmed as the official timekeeper for the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open, as the tennis tournament celebrates its second outing on the ATP 500 tour.

Taking place from February 7-15, 2026, this year's competition will cement the event's elevated status within the international tennis community. Having previously been an ATP 250 event, for the 2025 competition it transitioned to the ATP 500 and moved to a new home – at the Ford Center at The Star, in Frisco, North Texas – and has quickly found its place within the top echelons of tennis.

Celebrating 40 Years of Tennis

With Rado currently celebrating '40 Years of Tennis', its support for the Nexo Dallas Open further embeds the brand's longstanding support for the sport and finds an easy parallel with the tournament's sense of reinvention.

As one of only two ATP 500 tournaments in the United States, and the only indoor hard court ATP tour stop in the country, the event now draws a greater pool of elite playing talent than ever before, attracted by the additional 250 championships points available and substantially higher prize money at stake.

As a premier stop on the ATP Tour, the Nexo Dallas Open also provides an early-season indication of which players thrive in climate-controlled, wind- and sun-free environments. Inside the Ford Center at The Star – the iconic home of the Dallas Cowboys American Football team – tennis balls fly fast and bounce high, encouraging massive serves and aggressive match play.

A sense of reinvention

What was once a regional American tournament may still be dominated by American players, but the 2026 line-up of 32 athletes is an indication of the event's renewed global appeal, with competitors from Canada, Norway, Croatia, Italy, France, Spain, Serbia and Bulgaria. As the Official Timekeeper of the tournament, Rado will install dedicated corner clocks throughout the epic Ford Center at The Star, tracking and displaying both match duration and the current time. The Swiss watchmaker's precision timing will enhance the experience for up to 6,000 tennis fans and play an essential role in their enjoyment of the game.

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, said: "The Nexo Dallas Open has completely reinvented itself over the last few years, and that's a quality we admire at Rado. As the Master of Materials, we're focused on innovation and advancement – qualities you can see in our watches, and which embody progress alongside the traditions of Swiss watchmaking. The Nexo Dallas Open brings energy and momentum to tennis, which feels like a great fit for us as we celebrate our 40-year history with the sport, and as we look to the future

Rado x Tennis: 40 Years of Shared Values

Since entering the tennis world in 1985, Rado has remained a dedicated partner to the sport, serving as Official Timekeeper at several major ATP and WTA tournaments including Los Cabos Open, BMW Open in Munich, Erste Bank Open Vienna, EFG Swiss Open Gstaad, Swiss Indoors Basel, Mubadala Citi DC Open and, of course, the Abierto Mexicano Acapulco.

Rado Captain Cook x Tennis Limited Edition

To mark this special occasion, Rado is proud to introduce a new special-edition timepiece, commemorating four decades of design excellence and tennis heritage. Its sporty style, vintage cues and rugged features give it a critical combination – on-court performance meets off-court style, as aesthetic as it is athletic. Just as the best players can triumph on any surface, the Rado Captain Cook x Tennis Limited Edition is highly adaptable, with an EasyClip system that enables the quick release of the bracelet and three additional textile NATO-style straps that it is supplied with.

Key features include :

Polished stainless steel case (39mm) with rotating bezel

(39mm) with rotating bezel EasyClip system with additional textile NATO-style straps in blue, green, orange and white combinations.

with additional textile NATO-style straps in blue, green, orange and white combinations. Gradient dial inspired by the movement from ruthenium to white

inspired by the movement from ruthenium to white Super-LumiNova ® markers placed at 15, 30, 40, and game – a nod to tennis scoring

placed at 15, 30, 40, and game – a nod to tennis scoring Nivachron™ antimagnetic hairspring for enhanced precision and performance

for enhanced precision and performance 300m water resistance for durability on and off the court

Whether courtside or city-bound, the watch delivers athletic elegance with true Swiss precision.

SOURCE The Swatch Group (U.S.) Inc. - Rado Division