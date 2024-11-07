Front Porch announces Brain and Balance Center in Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad By The Sea senior living community develops innovative, empowering program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Porch, a leading provider of innovative senior living solutions, announces the groundbreaking Brain and Balance Center at Carlsbad By The Sea, a premier Front Porch community. This innovative program utilizes cutting-edge technology to empower residents to enhance their balance and cognitive function while engaging in enjoyable and stimulating activities.

The Brain and Balance Center distinguishes itself by integrating three state-of-the-art technologies: the RAPID Balance Mat System, the S3 Balance device and SMARTfit, providing residents with a comprehensive approach to improving their physical and cognitive well-being. "Nobody has the three pieces of technology that we have or a Brain and Balance Center," said Lisa Dickenson, Director of Fitness and Wellness at Carlsbad By The Sea. "Places are focusing on just balance or just the brain but no one else has done both together."

The RAPID Balance Mat System establishes a baseline balance assessment and provides personalized balance exercises, carefully designed to challenge and improve residents' balance. The S3 Balance device, an angular U-shaped stand specifically designed to help people feel safe while standing, gives residents confidence to stand up and complete balance exercises, improving their physical strength in the process. And the SMARTfit system incorporates brain training exercises, understanding that cognitive function and physical balance are intricately interconnected. By engaging in mentally stimulating games and activities, residents can further enhance their cognitive abilities while simultaneously working on their balance.

After two months of consistent participation, residents reported significant improvements in their balance and coordination. Impressively, the group achieved an average balance score improvement of 20%, underscoring the program's effectiveness in a tangible and measurable way. "I think this is even more significant because the people that I was working with were already doing a lot on a day-to-day basis for their balance, including working out," Lisa shared. "For them to do that much better in such a short time, I thought that was amazing."

The Brain and Balance Center is currently collaborating with the Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing to develop a comprehensive program that can be implemented across Front Porch communities. By expanding the reach of the Brain and Balance Center, Front Porch aims to empower seniors across its communities to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

About Carlsbad By The Sea

Carlsbad By The Sea is a Front Porch Retirement Community located in Carlsbad, California. With a full continuum of care and a wide array of amenities and services, Carlsbad By The Sea builds community by cultivating meaningful relationships and experiences that respond creatively to changing needs. Learn more at https://frontporch.net/community/carlsbad-by-the-sea/.

About the Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing

The Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing (FPCIW) is part of Front Porch, a dynamic not-for-profit organization, dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. FPCIW pilots innovative solutions to solve real-world problems and meet the needs of older adults in collaboration with innovative partner organizations. Learn more at https://fpciw.org/.

About Front Porch Communities and Services

Front Porch is a dynamic not-for-profit organization, dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides high quality, accessible and affordable human services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities and other programs and services throughout the United States.

