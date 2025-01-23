Front Porch announces partnership with International Council on Active Aging

Enterprise-wide approach will benefit activities professionals, residents

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark National Activities Professionals Week, Front Porch Communities and Services is pleased to announce its expanded partnership with the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA), an association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Front Porch Communities and Services to bring best-in-class programs and environments to support resident wellbeing," said Colin Milner, CEO of ICAA. "Front Porch's commitment to enhancing overall wellbeing reinforces its leadership in the industry and dedication to helping residents live better, longer lives."

As a member of the ICAA 100, Front Porch will be able to offer new benefits both to its activities professionals as well as to residents. Executive Directors, Life Enrichment Directors, and three additional team members at every residential community will be enrolled as ICAA members, giving free access to ICAA resources, including their wellness certification course, the Journal on Active Aging, discounted conference rates, and more.

In addition, each community will receive a Wellness Audit from ICAA that will allow Front Porch to assess the effectiveness of each community's current offerings and to compare them against industry-wide data.

Divisional Vice President Chris Ichien said that this enterprise-wide approach to life enrichment at Front Porch's residential communities is "one aspect of the overall operations goal to bring all of our resources together."

"We realized was that we could, as an organization, offer this as a system, so that we were ensuring every single community had the opportunity to have what ICAA offers," said Rebecca Johnson, senior director of resident experience. "I think there's strength in numbers as we start to empower all of our Life Enrichment Directors through our peer groups and through this partnership."

The partnership will have its official launch in March.

