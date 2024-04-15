Front Porch receives Innovation of the Year award from LeadingAge California

Home Match program honored for work in homelessness prevention

GLENDALE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Front Porch Communities and Services program Home Match has been selected as the 2024 recipient of LeadingAge California's Best Practice/Innovation of the Year Award in recognition for its work in homelessness prevention.

"This award is given to recognize a best practice/innovation that has the power to transform care and services as we know it," LeadingAge California stated in a letter announcing the award. A best practice/ innovation can include technology, care delivery, programming and life enrichment or other emerging trends.

Home Match connects community members seeking housing with older adults who have extra space in their homes or additional units on their property. Each match is personalized with the process overseen by program staff at no cost to participants. The program provides services in San Francisco, as well as Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

Front Porch CEO Sean Kelly said, "I'm thrilled Home Match has received this recognition. Housing and community are huge pieces of the puzzle in terms of quality of life and well-being. Home Match, along with other programs of Front Porch's extensive Community Services division, serve an incredibly, and increasingly, diverse population with dedication and skill."

"We're deeply grateful for LeadingAge's recognition of our work to keep older adults stably housed and socially engaged in the communities of their choice," said Luke Barnesmoore, Director of Strategy for Home Match. "As the housing and loneliness crises deepen and the number of older adults in our communities continues to increase, our capacity for leveraging existing housing infrastructure to address housing and social connections needs will be increasingly important in establishing and maintaining age friendly communities."

Front Porch will receive the award on May 14, 2024 at the LeadingAge California BOLD Annual Conference & Expo in Anaheim.

Front Porch is a dynamic not-for-profit organization, dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides high quality, accessible and affordable human services through senior living communities, affordable housing communities and other programs and services throughout the United States.

Media Contact: Laura Darling, VP of Communications

[email protected]

818-482-7597

SOURCE Front Porch