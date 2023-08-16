Frontage Acquires Nucro-Technics Inc. and Nucro-Technics Holdings, Inc.

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frontage Canada, Inc., completed the acquisition of Nucro-Technics Inc. and its affiliate Nucro-Technics Holdings, Inc.

Nucro-Technics is a pharmaceutical contract research organization that conducts analytical chemistry, microbiology, toxicology, bioanalytical, and stability sample storage and testing services.  In addition, it provides consulting services, especially in quality control and assurance as well as in Natural Health Product Regulations.  

Nucro-Technics, located in the Toronto, Canada metropolitan area, operates in a state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot facility and employs personnel having expertise in testing both large and small molecules designed to treat various medical conditions.  For over 50 years, Nucro-Technics has been conducting studies for various clients including major pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, as well as smaller organizations including industry trade groups and academia. Nucro-Technics has successfully developed and validated numerous methods, as well as participated in providing comprehensive IND packages to clients for regulatory submissions. Nucro-Technics, an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, conducts studies that are in compliance with GLP and GMP regulations.

"Today marks a momentous and an exciting occasion. It is a day to celebrate two great companies coming together. It is with great pleasure that I welcome the extraordinary Nucro-Technics team to the Frontage family," said Dr. Abdul Mutlib, CEO of Frontage.  "Nucro-Technics has been recognized as a leader in the Canadian CRO market for over 50 years, and its unparalleled client services is a perfect match for the culture of Frontage Laboratories.  This acquisition not only significantly strengthens our presence in Canada, but also will enable the combined organization to offer a more expansive suite of services to clients across the globe.  We are looking forward to partnering with the Nucro team to deliver the world-class expertise that clients have come to expect from us."

According to Dr. Song Li, Founder and Chairman of Frontage: "Nucro has developed a remarkable platform with a truly impressive team of experts.  The closing of this transaction marks the next step in our ongoing effort to build Frontage into one of the major players in the global CRO market.  In doing so, we will continue our focus on delivering the highest levels of quality, technology and expertise to our clients."

"I'm delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Frontage Labs for the next phase of Nucro Technics' growth journey. Since founding the business in 1970, we've worked hard to become the North American boutique in pre-clinical and drug product release testing services. Partnering with Frontage Labs marks an exciting chapter in the evolution of our efforts to support and accelerate pharmaceutical research and development," said John Fanaras of Nucro Technics.

Frontage was advised by Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) while Nucro-Technics was advised by Dentons and PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Inc.

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)
Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals.  Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions.  For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

