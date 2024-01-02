EXTON, Pa., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Henry Gao as President of Asia Pacific. Mr. Gao possesses more than 26 years of experience in managing various functions including finance, audit, investment, project management, compliance and board office. He also has vast experience in leading IPO and M&A projects. From 2018 to 2022 Mr. Gao was a member of the board of directors of the Company. As the President of Asia Pacific, Mr. Gao will be responsible for oversight of the Group's operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Frontage announces the appointment of Mr. Henry Gao as President of Asia Pacific

"I am very excited to welcome Henry back to the Frontage family as our President of Asia Pacific", said Dr. Abdul Mutlib, CEO of Frontage Holdings Corporation. "Henry's extensive executive level experience, including in the biotechnology and CRO spaces, make him ideally suited to lead Frontage's Asia Pacific operations. I believe that under his leadership Frontage will become one of the premier CRO platforms in China and beyond."

"I am truly honored to rejoin Frontage," said Mr. Gao. "I believe that my senior leadership experience, particularly in the CRO sector, will enhance Frontage's ability to provide outstanding client service to pharmaceutical companies and R&D institutions. I am looking forward to collaborating with Frontage's Asia Pacific team, as well as my colleagues in North America and around the globe, as we work together to elevate Frontage to a next level organization."

Prior to his appointment as the President of Asia Pacific, Mr. Gao was the executive director and chief financial officer of Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. since September 2021. From November 2016 to September 2021, Mr. Gao worked at Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. as the board secretary, deputy general manager and chief financial officer, primarily responsible for its overall financial management, disclosure control and investor relations. Prior to his tenure at Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. and until October 2016, he was the chief financial officer and board secretary of Shanghai Xiaoi Robot Technology Corporation Limited. From May 2011 to December 2015, he was the chief financial officer and board secretary of McWong Environmental Technology Corporation Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Gao held various positions in Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Holdings Limited, formerly known as Van Shun Chong Holdings Limited, City North Infrastructure Pty Ltd., Rio Tinto Group, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, Australian Securities Exchange and New York Stock Exchange with stock code RIO, and Felix Resources Ltd, a company that was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with stock code FLX. From May 2001 to June 2007, he worked at Foster Wheeler AG, a company listed on NASDAQ with stock code FWLT, taking up different roles including the China finance manager, chief compliance officer and project control director for Asia. Prior to that, he worked in the business assurance and advisory section of PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Limited.

Mr. Gao received his bachelor's degree from Shanghai University of Finance & Economics, China in June 1997, majoring in international accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant in China, an internationally accredited Certified Internal Auditor, an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK), a member of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (US & UK) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK).

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

