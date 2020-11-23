Frontage Laboratories in Exton is offering COVID-19 RT-PCR and IgM (Antibody) testing with fast turnaround time

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Labs has successfully launched an outstanding new initiative in support of both our local community and the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our highly experienced central lab team has successfully developed COVID-19 RT-PCR and IgM testing capability at our headquarters located at 700 Pennsylvania Drive in Exton, PA. These platforms have proven to be highly reliable and are nationally recognized as essential tools in managing the spread of the novel coronavirus. We believe it is our duty to contribute to our country's fight against the virus and we are proud of our team of physicians and medical technologists who have answered the call.

As part of our testing capabilities, we are conducting RT-PCR (nucleic acid) testing on nasopharyngeal swab specimens and IgM antibody testing on fingerstick blood specimens. We are one of the few labs in the region which can provide fast turnaround time results for these tests. We anticipate that our services will be of value to local governments, large corporations, school districts, airlines, etc., as well as individuals for their COVID-19 testing needs. Our personnel operate under extensive safety protocols, which have been rigorously developed and implemented.

"We are proud of our highly experienced team who has successfully developed this innovative testing capability and truly believe our efforts of fighting against the COVID-19 will benefit our community." Dr. John Lin, EVP & Global Head, Bioanalytical and Biologics Services at Frontage stated.

To learn more about our testing services or to participate in the testing, please visit the following link: https://www.frontagelab.com/covid-19-information/

About Frontage Laboratories, Inc.:

Frontage Labs is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. More details visit: www.frontagelab.com.

