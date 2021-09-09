EXTON, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc is a PanaBIOS Trusted Travel Approved COVID-19 Laboratory Testing Provider. The authorized status was granted by Africa CDC, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The African Union Commission and the Africa CDC launched the Saving Lives, Economies and Livelihoods campaign to promote hassle-free travel across Africa while, at the same time, preventing cross-border spread of COVID-19 infection.

As an approved laboratory, Frontage can process your RT-PCR, IgM, and IgG testing needs with same-day results per your travel requirements by the African CDC and respective airline. We are proud that we have supported thousands of international and domestic travelers. Frontage Laboratories is committed to providing our scientific expertise and services towards our customer's solutions.

For more information please contact [email protected] or visit us at frontagelab.com/covid-19-information

For more information on the Africa Union's Trusted Travel Portal, click here: https://africacdc.org/trusted-travel/

About Frontage (www.frontagelab.com)

Frontage Holdings Corp (1521.HK), together with its wholly owned subsidiary Frontage Laboratories, Inc., is a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) which provides integrated, science-driven, product development services from drug discovery to late phase clinical process to enable biopharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of new molecules through development and to successfully file global regulatory submissions. For more details visit: www.frontagelab.com

Contact:

Bryan Newman

[email protected]

SOURCE Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

