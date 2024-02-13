Frontier Aerospace TALOS® Engines Used For Space Exploration

News provided by

Frontier Aerospace Corporation

13 Feb, 2024, 15:52 ET

MON-25 cold propellant thrusters used in space, an industry-first

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Aerospace, a leader in next-generation liquid rocket engines used for commercial space, exploration, and missile defense, reveals its attitude control and axial thrusters were used during Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission.

Frontier Aerospace provided a complete flight set of Thruster Advancement for Low-Temperature Operations in Space (TALOS®) attitude control and axial thrusters for the Peregrine Lunar Lander. Twelve 10-lbf thrusters provided attitude control, and five 150-lbf thrusters were designed to provide entry, descent, and landing control.

"We want to extend our gratitude to our invaluable partners who played instrumental roles in the development and success of our next-generation propulsion technology. Collaborating seamlessly, NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Purdue's Zucrow Labs, and Astrobotic have demonstrated dedication, technical expertise, and shared commitment to our organization as we push the boundaries of innovation," said Jim McKinnon, president of Frontier Aerospace. "Their contributions have accelerated the realization of this technology and strengthened the collaborative spirit that defines space exploration. We sincerely thank these esteemed partners for shaping our journey."

This achievement is pivotal in the company's commitment to advancing cost-effective space propulsion. The mission marked the first time cold propellant engines, using MON-25, were used for an exploration mission. Specifically optimized for high performance with MON-25, the engines provide low propellant freezing points, reducing power and thermal control requirements.

McKinnon continued, "Congratulations to NASA and Astrobotic for their groundbreaking achievements. The data collected will benefit future missions. We remain dedicated to providing propulsion products that will continue playing a pivotal role in supporting future missions, and we look forward to supporting Astroboitc's next NASA CLPS mission, Griffin, with five 700-lbf main engines."

TALOS thrusters were developed as part of the Game Changing Development Program, administered by NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, which aimed to develop next-generation small rocket engines to help reduce the cost of NASA and commercial spacecraft.

About Frontier Aerospace

Frontier was founded to provide innovative space propulsion solutions. Frontier has a proven rapid development approach that produces reliable mission-optimized and extensively tested designs at low cost. The company offers propulsion technologies, from concept through product development and qualification. Engines are used in lunar landers/deep space applications, space transportation, earth observation satellites, and missile defense. For more information, please visit www.frontier.us.

SOURCE Frontier Aerospace Corporation

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.