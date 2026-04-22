Frontier Releases 2026 GoWild Summer Pass at Lowest Ever Introductory Price, Providing 5+ Months of Unlimited Flights for Just $199

Plus, for a Limited Time, Consumers Can Purchase the Pass and Plan Summer Adventures With No Blackout Dates and Dedicated Seats on Every Flight*

DENVER, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines (Nasdaq: ULCC) today launched its 2026 GoWild Summer Pass at its lowest ever introductory price. Consumers can purchase the pass now for just $199 and unlock immediate access, rather than waiting for the typical pass period to begin, enjoying more than five months of unlimited flights across Frontier's expansive network.

In addition, as part of a limited time launch promotion, GoWild pass holders will have even more flexibility as they plan ahead for their summer adventures. Now through May 8, all pass holders can book flights early with no blackout dates and with dedicated seats on all domestic Frontier flights through September 8.*

"With the 2026 GoWild Summer Pass, we're putting unlimited travel within reach for more people than ever," said Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Airlines. "For just $199, consumers will unlock more than five months of flights that can take them to the beaches of Florida, the peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the nightlife of Vegas and so much more when they act fast and buy before the price goes up."

What You Get With the 2026 GoWild Summer Pass:

Lowest ever introductory price at $199

Immediate access to the pass, allowing pass holders to begin flying right away and enjoy unlimited travel through Sept. 30

Only $0.01 in airfare per flight segment (plus taxes, fees and charges).

Earn miles and points on extras like bags and seats

Limited Time Special Benefits for All GoWild Pass Holders:

No blackout dates when you book by May 8, 2026, at 11:59 pm MDT (early booking fees shown below may apply). Early booking fees range from $0 on most dates up to $99 on select peak dates.

Dedicated limited seats for GoWild pass holders to early book by May 8 for every domestic Frontier flight through Sept. 8.

To learn more about the GoWild Summer Pass, and to purchase before the price goes up, click here.

*Terms & Conditions: GoWild Summer Pass Pre-Sale Promotion

This promotion applies to any GoWild bookings made from April 22, 2026 through May 8, 2026 at 11:59 PM MT for travel within the continental United States from April 22, 2026 through September 8, 2026. No blackout dates (early booking fees shown below may apply). A limited number of GoWild seats will be available on every Frontier-operated domestic flight during the promotional booking window. See full GoWild Summer Pass Terms and Conditions.

GoWild Early Booking Fee pricing varies by travel date:

For Travel 4/22/2026 through 6/10/2026:

- All non-peak dates: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment)

- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment

For Travel 6/11/2026 through 9/8/2026:

- Tuesday and Wednesday departures: $0 EBF (effective fare $0.01 base + taxes/fees per segment)

- Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday departures: $49 one-way per segment

- Peak dates (listed below): $99 (includes taxes and fees), one-way per segment

Peak dates priced at $99 one-way (includes taxes and fees), continental US only: May 21, 22, 25; June 25, 26, 27, 28; July 2, 3, 4, 5, 6; September 3, 4, 7.

GoWild Early Booking Fee is waived for any GoWild pass holder traveling through May 20, 2026; May 23-24, 2026; May 26 – June 10, 2026, and on segments departing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays Jun. 16, 2026 - Sep. 8, 2026.

Other General GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions

GoWild fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to GoWild members. Members must be logged in with a valid Frontier Miles account and be a current GoWild Pass Holder to book. When booking GoWild, fare(s) shown will include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited. Bags and seat assignments sold separately, no refunds, not combinable with other offers. Valid only on Frontier-operated domestic flights. GoWild pass must be valid for the date included in the promotion in order to book. Pay $0.01 + taxes/fees per segment. Frontier reserves the right to modify or end this promotion at any time. Read full GoWild Pass Terms and Conditions.

Important Things to Know About the GoWild Pass:

Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel

Plan ahead and book select flights early. Simply search and choose GoWild when available. A GoWild Early Booking charge may apply

Flights must be booked at FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier mobile app

Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat assignments

For each flight segment, passholders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. An additional fee may apply for early booking and peak dates

Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed

The GoWild Pass is non-transferable. The passholder is the only passenger allowed to travel with GoWild Pass privileges

Your pass will automatically renew unless you cancel. Customers may opt out of auto renewal on their Frontier Airlines profile page

You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild Pass. The passholder may be under the age of 18 and must be a resident of the United States. Passholders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 15 must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old

Seats available to passholders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC) is committed to delivering Low Fares Done Right. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. With its expanding network, the most rewarding loyalty program, and bold new product offerings, Frontier is redefining low-fare travel and building The New Frontier as America's Low Fare Airline.

SOURCE Frontier Airlines