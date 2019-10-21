Frontier rolls out TRAX eMobility apps

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with their rapid expansion plans, Frontier has taken steps to enhance its safe, on-time and reliable service. Going paperless with TRAX eMobility Apps fits right in with this goal. Having tasks, job cards and manuals on a tablet allow for online / offline access at the point of work for the AMEs which results in significant time savings and enhanced on-time performance. Frontier has rolled out most of the suite of apps including: web applications Production and Line Control; iOS apps QuickTurn, TaskControl, and AeroDox; with plans for VisualCheck and EzStock next.

The web-based Production and Line Control applications allow Crew Chiefs and Controllers to view the production and manpower data in an interactive dashboard to see all tasks, deadlines and non- routine issues, as well as make job assignments. Line and Hangar employees use the QuickTurn, TaskControl and AeroDox apps for defect management, routine task cards and picklists, as well as record A/C P/N transactions and other related activities.

About Frontier: Flying under the tagline 'Low Fares Done Right', ultra-low cost carrier Frontier Airlines is the 8th largest commercial airline in the United States. Frontier operates flights to 100 cities in the U.S. and internationally. The airline sports a modern, newer and fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus aircraft. With 93 planes currently in service, Frontier has ordered an additional 170 Airbus aircraft to meet its planned growth.

About TRAX

TRAX provides comprehensive software solutions designed to cater to all aspects of aircraft maintenance management. With over 185 customers, TRAX is the best-of-breed global provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the market today. TRAX products support digital signatures, paperless Workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, Biometric security, offline capability for mobile apps, web-based applications and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information.



