FrontRunnerHC and ixlayer Partner to Provide Revenue Cycle Management and Reimbursement Support to Enhance Telehealth Offerings

A driver of the telehealth transformation, ixlayer facilitates the full-scale management of the process for a wide range of patient-care organizations such as hospitals, retail health clinics, and laboratories. The company is leveraging FrontRunnerHC's software to enable more efficient payment collection and reimbursement for every player in the healthcare process and a better, more transparent billing experience for patients. By integrating FrontRunnerHC's software into its revolutionary platform, ixlayer will help ensure all their clients have up-to-date demographic, insurance, and financial information for their patients.

"We're thrilled to work with FrontRunnerHC and integrate our two platforms to provide the most complete diagnostic health solution on the market," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "Our mission is to make diagnostic testing and telehealth services as seamless as possible for administrators, clinicians, and patients. With the technological barriers removed, health organizations are free to focus on what's most important: the patient's health."

"The pandemic has put many healthcare organizations and professionals in uncharted territory and shined a spotlight on the IT infrastructure upgrades needed to operate in a virtual health environment," said John (JD) Donnelly, President and CEO at FrontRunnerHC. "Our integration with ixlayer will deliver an advanced solution that combines operational flexibility, a patient-centric approach, and data integrity to support the day-to-day efforts that will enable telehealth services to flourish."

As the U.S. continues to lean on health IT and telehealth, providing streamlined ways for health professionals and organizations to engage with patients and conduct their work efficiently is important, not only during the pandemic but as we move forward in the 21st century to support patients' growing call for quality virtual care. For more information on ixlayer and its capabilities, visit www.ixlayer.com.

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health-focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale. The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems, and every level of the government.

About FrontRunnerHC:

FrontRunnerHC (www.frontrunnerhc.com) helps healthcare organizations and independent labs maximize reimbursements by providing accurate patient demographic, insurance, and financial information so they can focus on delivering care to their patients. FrontRunnerHC's portfolio of software features unparalleled benefits investigation capabilities, is interoperable with patient records and billing systems, and is supported by a team of healthcare claims and insurance experts. The company is proud to help clients improve their financial performance, staff productivity, and billing experience for patients and referring physicians. FrontRunnerHC is recognized by Becker's Healthcare as a "healthcare revenue cycle company to know", by Healthcare Tech Outlook as a "top 10 revenue cycle management solution provider", and by Inc. magazine on their list of "America's fastest-growing private companies".

SOURCE ixlayer

Related Links

http://www.ixlayer.com

