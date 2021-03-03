Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Axilion Smarty Mobility

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. This type of equity research is trusted by investors as it is unbiased and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or to tell us about companies you want us to cover at: [email protected].

Axilion Smart Mobility (TASE: AILN)

Axilion is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that develops AI-based systems to better manage traffic mobility in cities, thereby reducing their carbon footprint and improving urban traffic safety. Axilion's solution utilizes Microsoft Azure as a strategic partner for its products. The company is considered among the top 200 partners at Microsoft, top 3 in smart cities and ranks 1st with regards to traffic and congestion alleviation.

We view Axilion as an excellent opportunity for those seeking to invest in sustainable and smart cities and specifically in a primary element of smart cities—traffic flow management. We start our coverage with a target price of 52.7 NIS.

Full Report HERE

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://www.frostequityresearch.com/

