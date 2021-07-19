Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Kvasir Education

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

KVASIR EDUCATION LTD (TASE: KVSR)

Kvasir Education (TASE: KVSR) is a publicly traded EdTech company headquartered in Israel and has subsidiaries in the UK and the USA. The group focuses on customized online higher education teaching tailored to students studying subjects in the STEM fields at higher education institutions worldwide (outside Israel) through short videos (bite-sized) tutorials in whiteboard technology. The Company creates customized courses that follow the universities syllabi. The Courses include exercises, practice problems, and study guides. The content is developed by the company using skilled academic staff. Kvasir's focus on blended learning model is exciting and will help solidify its potential growth value in the coming years.

The company's go-to-market strategy is primarily business-to-consumer (B2C), focusing on user acquisition and user lifetime value. With B2B customers, Kvasir takes two different approaches. The first is approaching universities and relevant stakeholders, and the second is sub-licensing its content through third parties.

Kvasir is primely placed to be at the forefront of future online education. We view Kvasir as a great opportunity for investors seeking to invest in innovative EdTech companies, specifically focusing on online video tutorial personalized education services for STEM studies. We start our coverage of the company with a price target of NIS 64.7.

