Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Solaer Renewable Energies

Solaer Renewable Energies (TASE: SOLR)

Solaer initiates, develops, builds, operates, and maintains renewable energy projects in Israel and Europe.

The company's strategy is based on a develop-to-hold model and includes: initiating long-term projects, securing assets before the market reaches saturation, selectively selecting opportunities while analysing all the risks, and developing a significant projects pipeline.

The company aims to continue creating value by leveraging its strategic partnerships, high access to projects, active operation division abroad, and proven expertise in working with landlords in Israel and internationally.

Our valuation encompasses 24 identified clusters of projects. We calculated NPV for each project based on the probability of the projects and holdings percentage. Furthermore, we calculated other assets and liabilities the company has, as we elaborated later in our report.

Based on all parameters, we evaluate the company's equity value at NIS 907.6 million; price target to be in the range of 68.1 NIS to 77.9 NIS with a mean of NIS 72.8.

