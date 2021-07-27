Frost & Sullivan Analyzes Top 3 Cybersecurity Trends Transforming Australian and New Zealand Enterprises

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new environment for cybersecurity, highlighting challenges that all Asia-Pacific companies must manage. In line with this shift, over 90% of organizations in Australia are expected to increase their cybersecurity spending. However, three key trends are affecting Asia-Pacific that Australian organizations must acknowledge.

Join Georgia Edell, Consulting Analyst, Security, Frost & Sullivan, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Top 3 Cybersecurity Trends in Australia and New Zealand," on August 3 at 1:30 p.m JST. In this webinar, discover how zero-trust network access, security from the cloud and security for the cloud impact Australian organizations and how they adapt. In addition, understand where Australian businesses have invested in cybersecurity, challenges they face and plans for the future.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/60y

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the implications of Asia-Pacific cybersecurity trends in the context of Australian organizations, including zero-trust network access, security from the cloud and security for the cloud.

in the context of Australian organizations, including zero-trust network access, security from the cloud and security for the cloud. Identify opportunities to help secure and protect your organization in an evolving cyber landscape through a people, process and technology framework .

. Discover how organizations in Australia are contributing to cybersecurity in Asia-Pacific by investing in cloud-based security and adopting a zero-trust framework.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Melissa Tan

Frost & Sullivan

P: +65 68900926

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://www.frost.com/

