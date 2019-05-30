Frost & Sullivan Commends Automotive Grade Linux with Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Delivering In-Vehicle Infotainment Innovation

More than 133 industry participants, from automakers to suppliers to component producers, are members of the non-profit, open source project that is developing the AGL code base. This breadth of partners will benefit traditional Tier I in-vehicle infotainment suppliers that develop similar products for multiple automakers, and automakers that are striving to keep pace with smartphone and tablet advances. By sharing a common platform, suppliers can reuse the same underlying core functionality while developing new applications and interfaces specific to each automaker. This approach will also bring in-vehicle infotainment systems to market faster and at a lower cost. Some of the major AGL participants include Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Honda, Mazda, Daimler, Aisin AW, DENSO, Panasonic, Renesas, Amazon, Continental, Pioneer, and Qualcomm.

"By collaborating on non-competitively differentiated technology, automakers can focus on delivering the experiences that consumers truly want from their in-vehicle infotainment solutions," said Robert Cavin, Industry Analyst. "Though automakers will add their proprietary interface layers and any data collection processes, AGL's unified code base (UCB) enables developers to generate solutions for other participating automakers. This code sharing allows automakers to accelerate their development process by not having to rewrite underlying code."

AGL's UCB 7.0 platform provides 70% of the starting point for a production project, with new features including open source speech recognition APIs and device profiles for telematics and instrument cluster applications, It has reference applications for a media player, tuner, navigation, web browser, Bluetooth, WiFi, HVAC control, audio mixer, and vehicle controls across a range of hardware support from major automotive component manufacturers. Furthermore, it includes over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities, which can future-proof the system through instant updates.

"AGL is a complete software stack comprising the Linux kernel, middleware, application framework and application programming interfaces (APIs), software-development kit (SDK), and reference applications," noted Robert Cavin. "These tools help foster innovation and decrease time to market for in-vehicle infotainment through reduced software fragmentation, which, in turn, have allowed AGL to position itself as the industry standard for today's automotive operating system."

About Automotive Grade Linux

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies. Although initially focused on In-Vehicle-Infotainment (IVI), AGL is the only organization planning to address all software in the vehicle, including instrument cluster, heads up display, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at the Linux Foundation. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

