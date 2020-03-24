Frost & Sullivan: From a Coronavirus Diagnostic Kit to Advanced LiDar for Our Cars

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsight Imaging develops high-performance and affordable 3D image sensor chips for high volume applications, but what does this mean for our future? Up until now, conventional sensors available on the market suffered from high cost and inadequate performance. Newsight has developed a solution that has unparalleled performance at an affordable cost and this allows its chips to integrate into our lives in applications that could not previously be achieved.

These applications fall into one of two categories: machine vision or spectral imaging. When it comes to machine vision the implications are that our vehicles will be able to "see" and detect objects from the coveted range of up to 250 meters allowing them to make critical decisions sooner on the road. Newsight's technology is also expected to be integrated in a leading German OEM vehicle to be rolled out in the near future as part of that vehicle's Adaptive Frontlight System or AFS. AFS is the ability of a vehicle's front lights to adapt to changing road conditions such as lighting the way through a sharp curve before our vehicle turns into it, or automatically focusing headlights away from oncoming traffic so as not to blind drivers approaching from the opposite direction. Aside from giving our vehicles superior vision, Newsight is working with industry 4.0 factories to give production robots superior vision abilities for inspection and guidance applications. Newsight even augments our smartphones by giving them the ability to accurately perform face recognition or measure objects in our surroundings.

The spectral imaging applications of the company's technology have an equal impact on our lives. These applications include mobile and rapid analysis of water samples in order to check for contaminants, as well as analysis of consumer beverages such as beer for impurities and quality control. The medical applications of the technology are cutting edge and are best displayed through the company's coronavirus diagnostic kit expected to be released in a matter of months. While other solutions are not scalable and require too much time, Newsight's solution is portable and affordable, detects the coronavirus in seconds, has an IoT interface allowing for updates in case of viral mutation, consistently improves accuracy through AI, and has the ability to be developed to detect other microbials.

Frost & Sullivan concludes that opportunities made possible using Newsight's chips such as the introduction of a LiDAR costing less than $100 for OEMs and economically viable means of applying mobile spectral imaging technology for analysis of substances such as water at the point of use at $20 are huge game changers. We view Newsight's solution as groundbreaking and recognize the strong positive impact the company will have across many facets of our daily life.

