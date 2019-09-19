Frost & Sullivan Identifies Leading Companies in the Video Management Services Market

Frost Radar ranks top companies in the industry based on their strengths and opportunities in innovation and growth performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan expects the video managed services market to continue growing as more content providers realize the benefits of outsourcing video workflows and management for both video on demand (VOD) and live video direct-to-consumer (D2C) OTT content. There are significant growth opportunities for the video managed services (VMS) market, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in solutions, overall growth in broadcasted live events and OTT video, and demand for a customized/personalized customer streaming experience.