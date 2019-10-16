Frost & Sullivan Lauds The Qt Company for Developing a Low-cost Unified UI/UX Software Platform for the Automotive Industry

"The Qt Company's software unifies a vehicle's multiple interfaces including clusters, in-vehicle information systems (IVISs), and heads-up displays (HUDs) into an integrated digital cockpit at the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO). This unified platform is built in collaboration with partners, KDAB and Luxoft," said Anubhav Grover, Research Analyst. "The solutions stand out for their consistency and functionally safe UX, delivered through a comprehensive infrastructure of libraries, tooling, hardware adaptation, and ready-made solutions."

In 2018, the company launched Qt Safe Renderer 1.0 for meeting automotive-specific, safety-critical compliance requirements. This has helped it achieve Certification for Functional Safety: ISO 26262 ASIL D, a highly critical certification to showcase software capability-readiness to separate safety-critical functionalities from non-safety-critical ones. Similarly, with Python gaining popularity in the in-vehicle application framework, The Qt Company introduced a Qt for Python platform in January 2019. With this platform, it also provided enhanced graphic user interface (GUI) and data visualization tools to simplify the creation of innovative and immersive UIs for Python applications.

The Qt Company uniquely offers an interactive platform for its customers, partners, and stakeholders from across industries, including automotive. It has built a strong global customer base through its robust sales network, excellent customer support, and targeted marketing efforts. With the rising demand for automotive software solutions, the company expanded its product portfolio as well as introduced the Qt Design Studio in 2018, a UI prototyping and development tool that makes collaboration between designers and developers easier and more efficient.

"With the automotive market evolving rapidly, the company's ability to address the key market challenges with its deep expertise and experience has helped establish and accelerate its growth," noted Grover. "By delivering an impressive array of software capabilities, The Qt Company has garnered a worldwide customer base that includes major OEMs such as Daimler AG, and Peugeot as well as Tier I suppliers such as Harman, Neusoft, Parrot Faurecia, Magneti Marelli, and LG Electronics. Its vast collaboration ecosystem and constant innovations underline the success of its modular approach in the industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About The Qt Company

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in year 2018 totaled 45,6 MEUR and it employs some 300 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

