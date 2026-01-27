Frost & Sullivan Names SuccessKPI 2025 Global Customer Value Leader in Workforce Engagement Management Industry.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research firm Frost & Sullivan has recognized SuccessKPI, a leading AI-powered Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) provider, as the 2025 Global Customer Value Leader in the WEM industry. This prestigious award honors SuccessKPI's AI-driven innovation, world-class performance, and measurable impact on customer outcomes.

SuccessKPI has achieved extraordinary, triple-digit business growth, driven by strong demand for AI-powered quality management and automation. The company has expanded its global presence with data centers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore, and plans to extend into the Middle East in 2026.

Frost & Sullivan's independent analysis found that SuccessKPI delivers exceptional value to enterprises worldwide through its unified, AI-powered WEM platform that combines workforce management, conversation analytics, automated quality monitoring and agent assistance in a single SaaS-based solution. SuccessKPI was hailed for its invisible AI-driven insights and customer-first methodology, which serve as key differentiators driving growth, operational efficiency and exceptional customer experiences.

"We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for leading the next generation of workforce engagement," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "At SuccessKPI, our mission is to transform the way organizations harness AI by delivering invisible intelligence that improves outcomes, enhances agent performance, and creates meaningful customer experiences at scale."

SuccessKPI's unified WEM platform eliminates the traditional complexity of managing multiple, disconnected systems. Frost & Sullivan's report recognized SuccessKPI's GenAI Deep Prompts and Automated Quality Monitoring as standout innovations. These tools empower organizations to analyze 100% of interactions across channels, automatically detect compliance risks, identify emerging patterns, and improve both agent training and customer satisfaction.

According to Frost & Sullivan's research, SuccessKPI customers report remarkable improvements, including:

95% accuracy in classifying call reasons, regardless of language

100% call scoring versus the traditional 5% manual sample rate

20% improvement in CSAT, 15% reduction in attrition, and 40% boost in agent productivity

30% reduction in wrap-up time and 18% improvement in agent adherence

"SuccessKPI's integrated, AI-first WEM platform delivers measurable business impact while maintaining exceptional ease of use," wrote Frost & Sullivan analyst Ankita Singh, Industry Principal. "Its focus on value creation, transparency, and continuous improvement has made it a trusted partner for enterprises modernizing their customer engagement strategies."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a global research and consulting firm that identifies growth opportunities and disruptive technologies for businesses, governments and investors. Its Frost Radar™ reports showcase the most innovative and high-performing companies in a variety of markets.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a cloud-native workforce engagement management (WEM) platform that is revolutionizing how contact centers can utilize artificial intelligence and data automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 and 2025 WEM Frost Radar™ and CRM Magazine's 2024 Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center optimization solutions.

