Frost & Sullivan: Patent Expiries Boost Growth Opportunities for APAC Biosimilars Market

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, APAC Biosimilar Market, Forecast 2025, provides a detailed assessment of key market dynamics, drivers and restraints, revenue forecasts by region, and market share and competitive analysis.

"There is a market shift toward high-value biological therapies, biosimilars, and specialty segments where there is less competition despite high profit margins. With several biological drugs expected to lose patents by 2020, this segment will experience an annual growth rate of more than 30%," said Sanjeev Kumar, Industry Manager - Transformational Health: Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

"The launch of innovative production platforms will reduce the cost of biosimilar production, thus providing substantial price differentiation," he added.

Five competitive keys for success:

Knowledge and understanding of biosimilars Pricing strategies to reflect payer contemplations Capital investment and scale-up production capabilities Competitive knowledge Clinical and regulatory expertise

"Establishing interchangeability is an important step to ensure complete acceptance of biosimilars and high market penetration. Currently, the lack of clarity in guidelines and regulations owing to technical barriers and complexity associated with the manufacturing process prevents regulators from designating a biosimilar as interchangeable. While biosimilars promise the same effect at a reduced price, a biobetter will possess some molecular or chemical modification that constitutes an improvement over the originator drug and its biosimilar competitors," said Kumar.

