Frost & Sullivan Ranks Vonage as a Leader in Growth and Innovation in the 2019 CPaaS Radar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vonage , a leading provider of global business cloud communications, as a leader in innovation in the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Radar for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry. The company is recognized for its communications APIs technology via the Vonage API Platform and for providing a bold vision for the future of business communications with its One Vonage strategy to fuel new deal flow and growth pipelines.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: http://frost.ly/3um

One Vonage, Vonage's single, microservices architecture, incorporates unified communications (UCaaS), contact center (CCaaS) and communications APIs (CPaaS) for a singular and integrated offering, all on a single stack. This especially appeals to customers that seek fully integrated communications and collaboration services to drive better experiences across all channels—voice, video, SMS, social messaging apps and chat. Vonage's API Platform is a strong competitor in the CPaaS market and remains a well-supported pure-play platform. Vonage is well-positioned to accelerate revenue growth due to its ability to deliver more holistic communications solutions through this unique combination.

"Vonage's API platform has continued to exceed expectations, fueling the high-growth trajectory of the CPaaS market," said Michael Brandenburg, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "One Vonage provides a bold vision for the future of business communications. Its microservices, cloud-based architecture that incorporates unified communications and contact center offerings with communications layered over the top for embedded, customized, programmable communications across any channel, is Vonage's greatest strength, providing a unique value proposition for customers and developers alike."

Core to the One Vonage vision, API capabilities can serve both developers and Vonage's unified communications and contact center applications. An industry pioneer and a disrupter, Vonage entered the CPaaS market with the acquisition of Nexmo in June 2016 and added programmable video capabilities in August 2018 by acquiring TokBox. The Vonage API platform has more than 825,000 registered developers, up more than 600% since the acquisitions. The platform offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging and email services.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our continued innovation and growth within the programmable communications space," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer for Vonage. "This acknowledgment emphasizes our commitment to continue to drive innovation that transforms the way businesses connect with their customers and prospects, using programmable, flexible, and embedded communications tools to make meaningful connections across any channel to deliver a truly unique experience."

With the high competition in the CPaaS market, where all business communications (voice, video, and messaging) are becoming programmable, Vonage has fueled its success through a fully integrated communications solution with practical, high-impact business application and programmability services, enabling customers to attain higher levels of scalability and flexibility.

2019 Frost Radar in the Communication Platform as a Service Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology by a team of industry analysts. The companies listed on the Radar cover the full spectrum of CPaaS providers and enablers, including pure-play providers, service provider enabler solutions, and hybrid CPaaS solutions integrated with on-premises resources.

