Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Disruptive Industry Leaders with its Best Practices Awards

Frost & Sullivan celebrates companies demonstrating growth, innovation, and leadership at awards banquet in London

LONDON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Banquet held on Wednesday, 10 July 2019 at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in London.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Frost & Sullivan is honored to recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. These awardees have differentiated themselves from the competition by turning ideas into high-quality products, shaping the future of technology, and delivering a unique and enjoyable experience for their customers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Awarded companies included:

Arilou Automotive Cyber Security – 2019 North American In-vehicle Network Security Technology Innovation Award

Aytemiz – 2018 Turkish Motorcycle Fuel Customer Value Leadership Award

BitDam – 2019 European Proactive Content Security Technology Leadership Award

BSSN Software – 2019 Global Analytical Instrumentation Informatics Technology Innovation Award

Cinemo GmbH – 2019 Global Automotive In-Vehicle Media Software Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Cobwebs Technologies – 2019 Global AI-powered Web Intelligence Technology Innovation Award

Coinify – 2019 Global Blockchain-based Platform for Financial Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

CybeReady – 2019 European Security Awareness Training Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

Flex – 2019 Global Medical Device Design and Manufacturing Support Solutions Company of the Year Award

iSON Xperiences– 2019 African Business Process Outsourcing Company of the Year Award

Isotropic Systems – 2019 European Satellite Terminal Manufacturing New Product Innovation Award

Jinko Solar – 2019 Global Solar PV Technology Leadership Award

Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG – 2019 Global High Performance Battery Product Leadership Award

Mambu GmbH – 2019 Global Cloud-based Core Banking Platform Customer Value Leadership Award

MeMed Dx – 2019 European Diagnostic Solutions Technology Leadership Award

Nektium Pharma – 2019 European Sports Nutrition and Health Ingredients New Product Innovation Award

Nordic ID – 2019 European Radio-frequency Identification for Retail Self Checkouts New Product Innovation Award

OptaSense – 2019 European Distributed Fiber-optic Sensing Product Leadership Award

Perimeter 81 – 2019 European Software-defined Access Technology Leadership Award

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, an IQVIA company – 2018 Global Enterprise Quality Management Solutions for Life Sciences Product Leadership Award

Respiri – 2019 European Smart Healthcare Technology Innovation Award

Ruptela - 2019 European Connected Fleet Customer Value Leadership Award

Sentryo – 2019 European Industrial Cybersecurity Customer Value Leadership Award

SupplyOn AG – 2018 European Digital Supply Network for Discrete Manufacturing Product Leadership Award

TRAXENS – 2019 European Smart Container Solutions for Ocean Freight Technology Leadership Award

Wind River – 2019 Global Avionics Software Platform Technology Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

