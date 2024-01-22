Frost & Sullivan recognizes Modine with the 2023 North American New Product Innovation Award for the Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Systems Industry

Modine® applauded for improving commercial and specialty electric vehicle performance with the EVantage™ thermal management system product line.

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) thermal management systems industry, Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, was awarded the 2023 North American New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan, a global business consulting firm. Frost & Sullivan concluded that Modine exceeds the pre-set criteria of the New Product Innovation Award and addresses key industry challenges in the EV thermal management systems industry.

Modine's EVantage™ thermal management systems seamlessly integrate into a wide range of vehicles, including school buses, delivery vans, heavy-duty trucks and off-highway machines. The EVantage™ Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) optimizes the temperature range for the vehicle's entire battery bank with a single unit through multi-stage cooling and heating circuits. EVantage™ Electronics Cooling Package (ECP) keeps the vehicle's traction motor and power electronics cool under different loads by providing a complete solution with multi-zone cooling.

Silvana Rulet, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Modine invests heavily in research and development and leverages market insights to ensure its solutions align with customer needs. Continuous technology exploration and a thorough analysis of market trends advance its commitment to new thermal management system development."

Modine also met the customer impact criteria for this award. Frost & Sullivan assesses the nominee's ability to provide an excellent customer experience. As a part of the customer impact analysis, Frost & Sullivan evaluated Modine's strategic partnerships with industry drivers such as The Shyft Group and New Flyer of America Inc, and the outcome of those partnerships embodied a superior customer engagement approach.

"Modine has been dedicated to solving the toughest thermal challenges, and as the demand for commercial and specialty electric vehicles has grown, Modine leveraged its 100 plus years of experience in thermal management to develop purpose-built solutions for our customers," said Gina Maria Bonini, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Thermal Systems at Modine. "This award acknowledges our daily commitment to solve our customers' thermal challenges during their transition towards zero-emission mobility."

Every year, Frost & Sullivan evaluates markets and identifies companies for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Modine was identified for its continuous investment in research and development, product innovation, and aligning customer needs with product design.

For additional information about Modine's EVantage Thermal Systems, please visit www.modineev.com.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

