Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Vonage as Innovation Leader in the Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry in North America

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named Vonage as a top industry innovator, recognized for its strong track record as a technology pioneer and for reinventing itself under the One Vonage platform strategy to deliver fully programmable solutions across voice, video, SMS, chat and social messaging.

The North American hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market is experiencing steady growth as the small-business customer segment gradually matures and penetration in the mid-market and enterprise segments accelerates. Evolving technologies and business models, along with increasing customer awareness of cloud communications benefits, are driving adoption across different business sizes and industries, creating growth opportunities for service providers.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: http://frost.ly/3tm

"Aggressive yet disciplined M&A and strong organic growth have enabled Vonage to quickly become one of the most innovative business cloud communications providers in North America," explained Ron Gherman, ICT Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "The company acknowledged early that a programmable communications cloud that incorporates unified communications, contact center and communications APIs could provide greater value to customers. Through pioneering technology, Vonage's brand has become synonymous with next-generation, IP-based communications."

Vonage is using Cloud Communications to redefine how businesses operate and communicate with each other and their own customers, developing more innovative solutions for a more meaningful end-to-end communications experience. Furthermore, Vonage is well-positioned to accelerate revenue growth due to this unique ability to deliver more holistic communications solutions through the unique combination of its business applications (Unified Communications as a Service, or UCaaS, and Contact Center as a Service, or CCaaS) and communications APIs (CPaaS).

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an Innovation Leader in the Frost Radar report for UCaaS," said Jay Patel, Chief Product Officer at Vonage. "Innovation is the heart of communications and key to an exceptional customer and employee experience. This recognition underscores our complete commitment to helping our customers deliver a more meaningful, more emotive, more memorable experience for their employees and their own clients, empowering brands to create personalized and contextual connections for deeper engagement and more meaningful relationships."

Vonage has fueled its success within the business cloud communications market through One Vonage. With One Vonage, the company is providing a fully integrated communications solution with practical, high-impact business application and programmable services, enabling customers to attain higher levels of scalability and flexibility through the fusion of these capabilities:

Vonage Business Cloud, based on a microservices-architected, cloud-native platform, leverages UCaaS and communication APIs (or CPaaS), team messaging, and the Vonage Integration Suite to seamlessly blend with mission-critical software, business applications and CRM tools to address diverse customer needs.





Its CPaaS technology via communications APIs allows businesses to personalize the customer experience and/or create specific integrations with third-party software for seamless, contextual communications.





Its cloud contact center (or CCaaS) solution, integrated into unified communications capabilities, helps provide a one-stop shop to businesses looking to outsource both, delivering a fully integrated communications solution from a single platform.

Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 120 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 30 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: francesca.valente@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

