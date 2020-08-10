Frost & Sullivan Reveals Innovative Technologies to Revolutionize the Global Building Automation Systems Market

"Buildings, infrastructure, and energy will remain the core investment areas for smart city development, which is further expected to drive the demand for advanced and efficient BAS systems," said Neha Tatikota, Energy and Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, partnerships and collaborations are becoming increasingly important, as suppliers of all sizes seek to offer a comprehensive, end-to-end market segment solution."

Tatikota added, "Integration of operational technology (OT) control network with information technology (IT) will continue to change the dynamics of the BAS market because this will reduce operating and infrastructure costs and improve the financial optimization of buildings. Further, the adoption of deep learning and machine learning (ML) algorithms for developing voice-over technology and advanced features will be crucial innovation areas for next-generation BAS solutions."

Leveraging the potential of the mixing and matching of BAS products to make them more versatile, compact, and innovative will present tremendous growth opportunities for market participants in:

Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions : Emerging IoT-enabled building automation suppliers need to partner with reputed and reliable system integrators for higher penetration into geographies and to expand their customer base.

: Emerging IoT-enabled building automation suppliers need to partner with reputed and reliable system integrators for higher penetration into geographies and to expand their customer base. Intelligent Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions : Market participants should focus on customer friendliness and flexible business models to build automation services via platform-based solutions.

: Market participants should focus on customer friendliness and flexible business models to build automation services via platform-based solutions. Innovation scouting : The most dynamic innovation areas in the BAS space are Big Data, IoT, cloud, AI, and ML algorithms. Companies should scout for such innovative solutions (for partnership, collaboration, or acquisition), especially in the start-up community.

: The most dynamic innovation areas in the BAS space are Big Data, IoT, cloud, AI, and ML algorithms. Companies should scout for such innovative solutions (for partnership, collaboration, or acquisition), especially in the start-up community. Integration of product lines: Product integration is another critical growth opportunity that needs to be leveraged to its full potential to introduce efficient products in the market.

Global Building Automation Systems (BAS) Market, Forecast to 2026 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Energy and Environment research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

