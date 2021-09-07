Frost & Sullivan Reveals the Top 10 Global Economic Trends Shaping the Growth Prospects in 2021 and 2022

In an upcoming webinar, discover the transformative economic trends across regions and new investment opportunities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world economy rebounds from the deep economic contraction in 2020, industrial recovery is expected to move in tandem with the global economic growth. A greater need for industrial adaptability will give rise to digitization and innovative business models such as automotive subscription services. International vaccination efforts, an improved employment outlook, and buoyed consumer confidence bode well for global growth recovery in 2021 and 2022. However, the recent spread of the Delta variant and the renewal of regional mobility restrictions will hamper the pace of recovery, with potential spill-over effects into early 2022.