Frost & Sullivan Reveals Top Eight Predictions that Will Define Healthcare in 2021

Frost & Sullivan invites you to the upcoming webinar, " Global Healthcare Predictions 2021," on Dec. 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST . Join healthcare research experts Reenita Das, Senior Vice President and Partner; Sonya Denysenko, Global Digital Health Director; and Chandni Mathur, Senior Industry Analyst, to discover the top predictions for 2021, top trends, growth opportunities, and challenges to shape your healthcare strategy for 2021.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4vg

"The health system of the future will be consumer-centric, wellness-oriented, care everywhere, and digitally connected. Healthcare stakeholders will need to upgrade and adopt patient engagement and more virtual, innovative health management tools and techniques to support patients at home," said Das. "While we acknowledge the adversities that the pandemic has caused the world, we also recognize that it has raised growth opportunities to enhance companies' performance in this 'new normal.´ The black hole in provider budgets will lead to the acceleration of new customer engagement models across medtech, XaaS, and innovative funding methods to serve customers' needs."

Denysenko added: "The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a transformation in healthcare. Artificial intelligence is that key technology which will see adoption and implementation across the healthcare spectrum from drug discovery to precise preventive care to imaging to workflow management. Cloud computing and big data analytics will also see a strong boost."

"Healthcare will witness virtualization to a large extent. Novel business models will emerge to support this paradigm shift and the emergence of this new care delivery ecosystem. Interoperability and data security will be table-stakes," concluded Mathur.

Attend this webinar to discover:

The impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare and life sciences industry in terms of revenues in 2020.

The future and forecast of all healthcare segments and geographic markets in 2021, including telehealth, clinical trials, point-of-care testing, enterprise imaging, and artificial intelligence.

Top healthcare market predictions for 2021 in light of the pandemic and other factors.

Growth opportunities that arise from the new business models for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technologies, diagnostics, medical imaging, and healthcare IT sectors.

Innovative companies and best practices that will play a key role in the paradigm shift in the healthcare and life sciences markets.

The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing.



