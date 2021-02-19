Frost & Sullivan Shares Strategic Overview of Key Industries and Investment Opportunities in India by 2025
Feb 19, 2021, 07:45 ET
Along with industry experts from NITI Aayog and Aditya Birla Group, Frost & Sullivan will discuss India's economic development and fastest-growing sectors
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From a major economic crisis in 1991, India evolved to become the fastest-growing major economy in recent years. While Frost & Sullivan estimates an 8.8% contraction of its GDP for 2020-21, there are strong signs of rebound with a 10.5% expansion anticipated in 2021-22. India is expected to attain pre-pandemic GDP levels before key advanced economies in 2021, driven by factors such as a decline in COVID-19 case count, which should spur consumer and business confidence, and central bank liquidity measures.
Join Frost & Sullivan experts Sarwant Singh, Benoy CS, Kaushik Madhavan, Amol Kotwal, Sowmya Rajagopalan and Mukund Devnani for the upcoming webinar, "India in 2025: Key Industries and Investment Growth Opportunities," on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 4:30 PM (IST). They will be joined by industry stalwarts Anil Srivastava, Principal Consultant & Mission Director at NITI Aayog, and Mudit Agarwal, Corporate Strategy & Business Development VP at Aditya Birla Group, to discuss key economic trends impacting India by 2025, the fastest-growing segments, boldest development themes, and investment options across industries.
For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/58c.
This unique webinar will provide a window to the future and insights on:
- Indian economic development trajectory to 2025
- Top investment opportunities and fastest-growing sectors by 2025
- How digitization and adoption of emerging technologies across businesses are propelling India's growth
- Factors that are fueling the rapid expansion of the chemicals sector
- The future of healthcare in India
- Trends and innovations driving the food and nutrition sector
- Expansion of smart manufacturing and job creation in the country
- The rapidly transforming Indian mobility sector, including automotive, supply chain, and logistics
- The major industry developments in the Indian defense sector
This webinar will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Press Contact:
Priya George,
Corporate Communications
M: +91 98403 55432; P: +91 44 6681 4414
E: [email protected]
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
Share this article