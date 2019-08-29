Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards Honors the Top Companies in the Region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 29 August at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the Asia-Pacific Best Practices awards have been consistently identifying and recognizing the best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in various industries.

"Through this initiative, we hope that the recognition will encourage companies in the region to continue their best in expanding their business locally and regionally. Frost & Sullivan is proud to recognize these companies for their strategic ideas that drive corporate growth amidst the evolving business landscape," he added.

Zoom Video Communications, Singtel, Arkadin, Huawei and True Corporations were amongst the companies honored.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

ASIA-PACIFIC Asia-Pacific Enterprise Collaboration Product Line

Strategy Leadership Award ARKADIN CLOUD

COMMUNICATIONS Asia-Pacific IoT Vendor of the Year BOSCH SOFTWARE

INNOVATIONS Asia-Pacific Smart City Infrastructure Technology Vendor

of the Year CISCO SYSTEMS Asia-Pacific Cloud UCaaS Platform Provider of the Year

(SMB segment) CISCO WEBEX CALLING Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Competitive

Strategy, Innovation & Leadership Award CITIC TELECOM CPC Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Provider of the Year EQUINIX Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Endpoints Market

Leadership Award HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO.,

LTD Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall Vendor of the Year IMPERVA Asia-Pacific Biometrics Company of the Year NEC CORPORATION Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY Asia-Pacific IoT Service Provider of the Year ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of

the Year PALO ALTO NETWORKS Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Vendor of the Year PULSE SECURE Asia-Pacific Managed Cloud Services Provider of the year RACKSPACE Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year SINGTEL Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year SYMANTEC CORPORATION Asia-Pacific Managed SD WAN Service Provider of the

Year TATA COMMUNICATIONS Asia-Pacific Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider

of the Year TELEPERFORMANCE Asia-Pacific Telecom Service Provider of the Year TRUE CORPORATION PCL Asia-Pacific Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year TRUEMOVE H Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Visionary Innovation

Leadership Award UNITED IMAGING HEALTHCARE Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions

Vendor of the Year Award VERINT SYSTEMS Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Provider of the

Year ZOOM VIDEO

COMMUNICATIONS COUNTRY Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year SMART AXIATA CO., LTD. Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year SMART AXIATA CO., LTD. Malaysia Excellence Award in Customer Experience -

Banking Industry for Overall Experience CIMB Malaysia Accounting Software on Cloud Provider of the

Year SAGE SOFTWARE ASIA PTE

LTD Malaysia BPO Services Provider of the Year STARTEK & AEGIS (BPO

MALAYSIA SDN BHD) Malaysia Fertility Company of the Year TMC FERTILITY & WOMEN'S

SPECIALIST CENTRE Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year SINGTEL Singapore Managed IT Infrastructure Services Provider of

the Year (Public Sector) NEC ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications – Asia-Pacific

Phone: +65.6890.0926

Email: melissa.tan@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

