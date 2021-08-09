Frost Bank Appoints New General Counsel

Rhodes most recently was managing director and chief compliance officer at New Fortress Energy Inc. He started his legal career as a commercial litigator at the law firm of Haynes and Boone LLP. He later spent more than 11 years in the Legal Department at Baker Hughes, where he was a vice president and an associate general counsel for global operations. He also served as corporate senior counsel at the Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP law firm.

He earned his juris doctorate degree from Emory University School of Law, and his bachelor of arts from the University of Virginia, where he was a Jefferson Scholar and a student athlete.

"We are fortunate to have C.E. Rhodes join our executive team," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "He's someone who is familiar with Frost's lines of business and its philosophies, and we welcome him to the Frost family."

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $46.7 billion in assets at June 30, 2021. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

For more information:

Bill Day

210-220-5427 office

210-288-5498 mobile

SOURCE Frost Bank