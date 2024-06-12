Frosty Alert: Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty is THE Flavor of the Summer

The newest Frosty is the berry best and brightest treat of the season

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Wendy's® fans can cool off with a new and oh-so-refreshing Frosty® treat. Now available nationwide for a limited time, Triple Berry Frosty* is the biggest and juiciest flavor to join Wendy's iconic Frosty lineup yet. Triple Berry Frosty combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one sweet summer treat. A Frosty that's just as bright in color as it is in berry flavor, Triple Berry Frosty is the sweet treat of the summer.

Wendy’s new oh-so-refreshing Triple Berry Frosty has arrived just in time for summer, and it’s available now nationwide!

"We've seen Frosty fandom continue to grow with each new flavor we roll out – and Triple Berry Frosty is sure to deliver," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Since 1969, Wendy's has been famous for our Frosty and fans can trust that we'll continue to evolve our iconic treat, inspired by our fans' cravings and the flavors of the season."

Balancing sweet and tart notes, fans can taste the juicy flavors of strawberries, blackberries and raspberries in every spoonful of Triple Berry Frosty. A cool, creamy and vibrant treat, Triple Berry Frosty will whisk fans away to a summer Frosty Time escape.

"The Triple Berry Frosty is the next iteration of summertime Frosty innovation, combining three fruit flavors into one bright and beautiful Frosty," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "A spoonful of this Frosty is like walking through the farmers market in the middle of summer and sampling fresh berry preserves."

For a sweet reprieve from the summer heat, Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty is available alongside Chocolate Frosty now in restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy's mobile app. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with MyWendy's™ account online, fans will earn points to treat themselves all. year. long. with Wendy's Rewards™**.

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

