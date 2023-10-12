Frozen Breakfast Foods Market size to increase by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027| Europe is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen breakfast foods market size is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. The increasing launch of new products is notably driving the frozen breakfast foods market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (Bakery products, Ready meals, Cereals, Snack bars, and Others ), distribution channel (Offline and Online ), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Breakfast Foods Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The bakery product segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The retail availability of bakery products is contributing significantly to the growth of this segment. The food industry is undergoing a significant revolution due to technological advancements and changing consumer preferences in terms of both meal variety and the equipment used to create them. As a result, the increasing global popularity of frozen bakery products such as frozen cookies and pastries is driving the growth of this segment, which will further fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In Europe, the UK, Germany , Spain , the Netherlands , and Italy are some of the key countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the frozen breakfast foods market. However, the market growth in the region is propelled by aspects such as high living standards increased adoption of a variety of frozen breakfast food, the strong brand value of the products offered in the market, and the rising per capita spending of consumers on food. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The frozen breakfast foods market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, ALPHA FOODS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp., Ruiz Food Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turano Baking Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, ALPHA FOODS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp., Ruiz Food Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turano Baking Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

