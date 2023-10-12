Frozen Breakfast Foods Market size to increase by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027| Europe is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen breakfast foods market size is expected to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. The increasing launch of new products is notably driving the frozen breakfast foods market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (Bakery products, Ready meals, Cereals, Snack bars, and Others ), distribution channel (Offline and Online ), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Breakfast Foods Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Breakfast Foods Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

  • The bakery product segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The retail availability of bakery products is contributing significantly to the growth of this segment. The food industry is undergoing a significant revolution due to technological advancements and changing consumer preferences in terms of both meal variety and the equipment used to create them. As a result, the increasing global popularity of frozen bakery products such as frozen cookies and pastries is driving the growth of this segment, which will further fuel the market's growth during the forecast period. 

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • Europe is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In Europe, the UK, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy are some of the key countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the frozen breakfast foods market. However, the market growth in the region is propelled by aspects such as high living standards increased adoption of a variety of frozen breakfast food, the strong brand value of the products offered in the market, and the rising per capita spending of consumers on food. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights 

The frozen breakfast foods market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, ALPHA FOODS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp., Ruiz Food Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turano Baking Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC

View the Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The Breakfast Food Market size is projected to increase by USD 125 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027.

The frozen desserts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2022 and 2027. The frozen desserts market size is forecast to increase by USD 22.09 billion. 

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.46

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key countries

US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, ALPHA FOODS, Conagra Brands Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp., Ruiz Food Products Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Turano Baking Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type 

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Reflective Materials Market size to increase by USD 7.04 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

Reflective Materials Market size to increase by USD 7.04 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

The Reflective Materials Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. The growing ...
US - Used Car Market size to grow by USD 35.96 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Excellent value for money proposition of used cars drives the market - Technavio

US - Used Car Market size to grow by USD 35.96 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Excellent value for money proposition of used cars drives the market - Technavio

The US - used car market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%. The used car market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.